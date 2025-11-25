Paw Patrol: How AI and IoT are driving preventative pet care

PDSA, the vet charity for pets in need, has estimated that there are 11.1 million dogs in the UK and 10.5 million cats. More than half (51%) of the 5,387 pet owners surveyed for the PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) report say they are worried about being able to afford the cost of veterinary care for their pet.

Such statistics illustrate that there is a market opportunity in pet care, which technology firms are looking to address. Some of the innovation draws on work that is being done in human healthcare.

Through its Unleashed Network, a number of startups were invited by the accelerator initiative run by pet food company Purina to showcase their technology at the London Vet Show that ran November 19-20 at Excel. The companies demonstrating in the Unleashed startup village supported by Purina accelerator lab included AI for Pet, Sylvester.ai and VEA.

Pet health technology company AI for Pet is using advanced vision artificial intelligence (AI) to transform simple smartphone images and videos into real-time health insights.

Ronnie Hyun, vice-president at AI for Pet, said: “We are using vision AI. People take a picture using a mobile phone and we then analyse the image.”

The application identifies clinical signals based on images of eyes, skin and teeth, as well as gait analysis. Hyun said the clinical signals provide differential diagnostic information, which can be used to provide guidance for specific optimised pet care. The company is also able to provide veterinary clinics with data-driven pet care, which offers recommendations and personalisation.

Sylvester.ai specialises in an AI model that reads the visual facial cues of domestic short-haired cats. Discussing the technology, Rachel Fisher, operators and product lead at Sylvester.ai, said: “The company has been working on a model that can assess if a cat is in pain or in anxiety or in distress.”

Aimed primarily at cat owners and cat sitters, the web version of the application launched in July and the company is now distributing a mobile app version. The company’s goal is to grow usage – to date, around 10,000 people use Sylvester.ai, but Fisher wants the app to be widely used to increase the quality of the dataset.

“We have data licence agreements with multiple shelters where we have access to medicalised cats with their disease states, ages and pain levels and we're really working on building this,” said Fisher, who believes that a data set of this kind has never been built before. “None of this research is as prevalent as it needs to be for the amount of cats that are owned by people.”

VEA has built a system that integrates patient data with AI to automate notes and diagnostics, streamlining diagnostic suggestions and customising treatment plans for wellness, prevention and therapeutic care.

Sylveser.ai, VEA and AI for Pet are examples of how artificial intelligence is making big inroads into pet healthcare.