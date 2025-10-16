Pet insurers fuel AI take up in veterinary sector

Insurers are enabling owners to have their pets checked out for potential health problems through artificial intelligence (AI)-based services provided through specialist veterinary apps.

The pet insurance industry is big business. According to MarketsandMarkets Research, the global pet insurance sector is worth about $14bn in 2025 and is projected to reach almost $30bn by 2030.

Rob Gray, head of engineering at Vet-AI, tells Computer Weekly how the firm is automating a part of a veterinary surgeon’s role using AI, reducing insurance costs as a result. The venture capital-backed company has been going for around six years.

Vet-AI’s main business comes through insurers, who offer customers a subscription to its service as part of insurance policies. It also offers a pay-as-you-go model direct to pet owners, but Gray said its primary customers are insurers. Customers will have unlimited access to vets via chat and telemedicine, as well as access to AI tools which automates “an element of veterinary care”, said Gray.

“Our primary mission is to deliver cheaper, more affordable and better clinical outcomes for pets by automating an element of the typical journey,” said Gray. “We’re able to save claims costs for the insurers and, if we do that, it drives down the price of insurance for the owners.”

The AI models will give advice on whether the owner can care for the pet at home, whether they need to see a vet – which Vet-AI can do through telemedicine – or whether it is best to go into a clinic. Vet-AI has 130 staff, with more than 60 qualified vets and 25 tech professionals.

The service is delivered via a mobile app and the web. To maintain and keep these up to date, Vet-AI automates testing and uses a continuous delivery model, with around 12 software updates per day. It currently has half a million pets registered in the UK through four insurers.