UK government to spend £210m on public sector cyber resilience

The UK government has unveiled a £210m Cyber Action Plan to reinforce IT security resilience across the nation’s public services, with a new central Cyber Unit to be established to coordinate risk management and incident response across departments.

Westminster said that its new plan would “rapidly improve cyber defences across government departments and the wider public sector”. Cyber attacks can take vital services offline in a matter of seconds – as exemplified at the end of 2025 when three Greater London borough councils saw extensive disruption following an incident – “the new plan addresses this challenge head-on,” said the government.

Ultimately, it said, it wants to make sure ordinary people can use online public services with confidence, whether they are applying for benefits, paying taxes, or accessing healthcare services – this is part of a wider ambition to save up to £45bn by digitising Britain’s public services.

“This plan sets a new bar to bolster the defences of our public sector, putting cyber criminals on warning that we are going further and faster to protect the UK's businesses and public services alike,” said digital government minister Ian Murray.

“This is how we keep people safe, services running, and build a government the public can trust in the digital age,” he added.

The government hopes the Cyber Action Plan will shine a light on digital risk across government and enable it to focus efforts where they are most needed; enable stronger, centralised action on the more severe and complex cyber challenges that departments and other government bodies could not possibly resolve on their own; and enable the government as a whole to both react quicker to ever-faster moving threats and minimise recovery times following inevitable incidents.