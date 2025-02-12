AI Action Summit: UK and US refuse to sign inclusive AI statement

The UK and US governments refused to sign a joint international declaration on inclusive and sustainable artificial intelligence (AI) as the AI Action Summit drew to a close.

A total of 61 countries – including France, China, India, Japan, Australia and Canada – have signed a Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and the Planet at the AI Action Summit in Paris, which affirmed a number of shared priorities.

This includes promoting AI accessibility to reduce digital divides between rich and developing countries; “ensuring AI is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy, taking into account international frameworks for all”; avoiding market concentrations around the technology; reinforcing international cooperation; making AI sustainable; and encouraging deployments that “positively” shape labour markets.

“This summit has highlighted the importance of reinforcing the diversity of the AI ecosystem,” it said.

“It has laid an open, multi-stakeholder and inclusive approach that will enable AI to be human rights-based, human-centric, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy,” it continued, adding that this rests on countries beginning to have multi-stakeholder dialogues and cooperation on AI governance.

“We underline the need for a global reflection integrating inter alia questions of safety, sustainable development, innovation, respect of international laws including humanitarian law and human rights law and the protection of human rights, gender equality, linguistic diversity, protection of consumers and of intellectual property rights.”

While the UK and US governments have not immediately outlined the exact reasons for their refusal to sign the statement, a spokesperson for prime minister Keir Starmer has said the government would “only ever sign up to initiatives that are in UK national interests”.

Regulatory race to the bottom? Independent fact-checking charity Full Fact criticised the UK government's refusal to sign the statement, saying that it risks undercutting Britain's "hard-won credibility as a world leader" for safe, ethical and trustworthy AI. "We need bolder government action to protect people from corrosive AI-generated misinformation that can damage public health and disrupt democracy at unprecedented speed and scale," said Andrew Dudfield, Full Fact's head of AI. Adam Leon Smith – an AI expert from BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, added: "When we surveyed technology experts last year, 88% said it was important that the UK government takes a lead in shaping global ethical standards in AI and other high-stakes technologies. "Whether that's through a declaration or not, the world's richest countries will ultimately need to show they can put geo-politics aside, balance AI innovation with safety, and be responsible enough to work together at this critical moment in human history," he said.

Given the emphasis placed on deregulation by Vance and other key political figures during the summit, some argued they are setting the stage for a "race to the bottom" on AI regulation. Jeni Tennison, executive director of non-profit Connected by Data, said: "It's unsurprising that the current US administration would decline to sign a commitment to more inclusive, equitable and sustainable AI given their version of free speech blacklists these terms. It's unclear if the UK government objects to any particular part of the summit statement, or is simply trying to stay on the good side of Trump and US investors." Commenting on Vance's "confused" speech about excessive regulation, she added: "He reinforced the US's deregulatory, race-to-the-bottom trajectory for AI, while championing insurgent competition and worker voice: the very things regulation is needed for." Sandra Wachter, a professor of technology and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute, said rhetoric arguing that regulation will stifle innovation is misleading. "Regulation is trying to make AI less biased, more explainable and less harmful," she said. "Who does really win when there is no regulation? How is your life improved if sexist AI decides that your child is not allowed to attend university? How is your life improved when opaque AI fires you and you don't even receive an explanation? How is your life improved if AI is allowed to spread misinformation on the web? How is your life improved if we use unsafe and untested AI in healthcare? "I think we really need to question this rhetoric," she said. "Who wins if there is no regulation? Is it eight billionaires or the other eight billion people?"