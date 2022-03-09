Strategic Review of Policing: Police tech needs better ethical scrutiny

The UK’s “largely analogue police service” needs a major tech update to deal with proliferation of digitally enabled crime, but new technologies also need much better scrutiny, according to the Strategic review of policing in England and Wales.

According to the 192-page review, while the internet has created new opportunities for crime and harm to take place – particularly with regards to computer misuse offences, fraud and child sexual abuse – police in the UK lack the modern technology needed to deal with this “explosive” shift.

Launched by the Police Foundation think tank in September 2019 and chaired by Michael Barber, the Strategic review of policing set out to examine how crime and other threats to public safety are changing, as well as assess the ability of police to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

While the review focuses on policing as a whole – noting the need for “root and branch reform” to address the current crisis in public confidence – a number of its 56 recommendations deal specifically with the role of technology.

The importance of technology to the police going forward was also highlighted ahead of the review’s launch by policing minister Kit Malthouse, who said during a webinar that the acquisition and use of digital technologies will be a major priority.

“Policing is an information business, and yet too often police technology is outdated and cumbersome, causing frustration to the officers and staff who use it, and letting down the public who get a poorer service as a result,” said the review, adding that less than half of officers were satisfied with their current IT provision in some 70% of police forces.

“The degree to which public safety is shaped by the digital environment will only increase. In the years ahead, we will see exponential growth in processing power, the volume and variety of data and the degree of connectivity between devices. Ever more information will flow across national boundaries, much of it generated by machine-to-machine communication.

“As more and more human activity takes place online, we will become more exposed to internet crime. In particular, the rise of smart sensors, wearable tech and the internet of things will create new opportunities for cyber crime.”