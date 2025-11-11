Major software issue occurred in PSNI system for managing emergency calls

A “major issue” with the ControlWorks software used by police to monitor emergency calls led to a delay in officers receiving critical information during a fast-moving investigation, Computer Weekly has learned.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) uses ControlWorks as part of its command and control system. The software is primarily used for managing, logging and categorising calls received by the emergency services from the public.

Sources have confirmed that a “major issue” with ControlWorks in 2020 meant information was not passed on to an inquiry team in a fast-moving investigation until the day after it was received.

A PSNI ControlWorks operator indicated to frontline officers that alerts on the system related to the investigation could be lost or delayed, Computer Weekly has been told.

Later, a senior officer in the case confirmed that a crucial tip-off in the fast-moving police inquiry was delayed because of an issue with ControlWorks.

The PSNI told Computer Weekly that there had been no incidents with ControlWorks that had led to loss of data, and that if there were issues, any delays to police response time would be minimal.

It is understood that the PSNI keeps records of incidents with ControlWorks and refers any serious incidents to its supplier for investigation.

ControlWorks aims to improve response times The ControlWorks suite includes computer-aided dispatch and customer relationship management capabilities, which are designed to improve response times by speeding up decision-making for call handlers. The PSNI announced that it was using Capita Communications and Control Solutions’ ControlWorks software in 2018, replacing its 20-year-old Capita Atlas Command and Control System, which had reached end of its life. From February 2018, ControlWorks was installed across the PSNI’s three regional contact management centres. The contract was for an initial seven-year term, with options to extend it up to another decade. The current contract renewal date is 30 September 2028. ControlWorks, which is used by senior commanders and call handlers, was launched by Capita in 2013. One of its selling points was that it offered auditable logs for greater accountability and better resilience. After investing heavily in the software, Capita sold its Secure Solutions and Services business, which included ControlWorks and other emergency services software, to NEC Software Solutions UK for £62m. After a long review by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the sale was completed in 2023.

ControlWorks’ use by police forces ControlWorks is used by a number of police forces in the UK, including Greater Manchester, West Midlands, Derbyshire, South Wales, the British Transport Police and the Ministry of Defence Police. An independent review in 2020 found serious problems with Greater Manchester Police’s Capita-supplied iOPS IT system, which attempted to integrate ControlWorks with Capita’s PoliceWorks record management software, used by police officers for managing day-to-day investigations and intelligence records. “Even when staff have received training, users reported that searches on ControlWorks and PoliceWorks sometimes returned inconsistent or incorrect information about risks,” the review found. Greater Manchester Police subsequently announced plans to replace PoliceWorks, expected to be complete next year, after concluding it could not be adapted or fixed to meet the needs of the organisation, but has continued to use ControlWorks.

How ControlWorks errors are categorised According to freedom of information requests to West Midlands Police, incidents in ControlWorks are categorised depending on their level of severity. Critical incidents, which affect force-wide availability of ControlWorks, are categorised as P1 and must be corrected within eight hours by the force’s IT suppliers. A force-wide degradation in the service offered by ControlWorks is categorised as P2 and must be resolved in six hours. Less serious incidents are categorised as P3, which must be resolved by the force’s supplier in 24 hours, and P4, which do not require urgent remediation.