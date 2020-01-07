Met Police to upgrade command and control system

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has awarded a 10-year contract to technology supplier Leidos UK to upgrade its command and control system, the main objectives being an increase in efficiency and improved information sharing.

The command and control system covers officer deployment. The future setup will be more flexible and capture emergency contacts from the public and coordinate deployment of officers to incidents, pre-planned events and other operations.

Other operational benefits of the new cloud-based system relate to the resources of the map-centric software, which is expected to allow the MPS to improve its visibility of where officers are located and deploy them more efficiently.

To execute on the implementation, the supplier will be working with Chaucer Consulting, Frequentis, and Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure to introduce a setup that aims to improve communication and information sharing between police and other emergency services. The end result would be a flexible system that can be scaled and enhanced through the life of the programme.

“The Met is committed to investing in new technology solutions that improve the service we provide to the public,” said the deputy assistant commissioner at the MPS, Stuart Cundy. “We look forward to delivering a modern command and control system that will help the Met to keep London even safer.”

Leidos is also working with the Home Office to transition, operate and transform elements of the UK’s national biometrics systems, which support law enforcement, immigration services and border security.

The 10-year, £300m contract with the Home Office, awarded in October 2019, has the aim of digitally transforming the department’s biometric capability, by modernising and disaggregating the central and bureau elements of legacy system IDENT1 for UK police forces and law enforcement, and the Immigration and Asylum Biometrics System (IABS).

Another project the supplier is involved with is related to a multibillion-pound logistics contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the procurement, storage and distribution of military equipment and supplies.

The MoD has been sharpening its focus on technology and innovation in the past few months. In September 2019, it outlined its key innovation priorities, with artificial intelligence and 3D printing being key areas of focus.

The department has also publicised its intentions to change how it engages with the technology industry, with a £1.5bn mechanism for contracting technical skills.