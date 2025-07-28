Spinning the web of mutualistic technologies

In one of the most significant synergies in technology set for the forthcoming years, advanced sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), digital twins, extended reality (XR) and robotics are projected to interact with each other in symbiotic ways.

Sensors sense and extract information from the physical world; they digitise real-world phenomena for computational use. AI processes and interprets data to create information; they take digitised data and enable digitised procedures and operations.

Digital twins and XR allow humans to intuitively understand digital information and enable humans to use such platforms to operate applications; this technology group transforms digitised information into virtual environments. Finally, robotics executes operations and actuates physical devices; robotics transform virtual decisions into physical realities.

These technologies form a circle that seamlessly moves from real to virtual and vice versa.

The relationship between these technologies is neither predetermined nor unidirectional. Sensor data can directly feed into digital twins. AI can enable robotics to operate as mobile sensor platforms.

Digital twins can serve as a training ground to test and improve AI. AI can populate digital twins with synthetic data and behavioural assumptions of systems and workers.

The power of the network lies in the ability to combine technologies in many ways and to create varying relationships of procedures depending on the use case.

The combination of AI and XR AI and XR have an intrinsically beneficial relationship. The articles, The many ways AI can empower XR and The irresistible marriage of AI and XR describe many examples how AI can enable powerful XR applications. Leslie Shannon, head of trend and innovation scouting at Nokia, and Gábor Sörös, senior scientist at Nokia Bell Labs, recently discussed the interaction of these technologies in On the road to spatial computing – where digital meets physical. Shannon notes that spatial computing – a concept related to extended reality – “makes the actual world clickable”, and how the combination of spatial computing and artificial intelligence leads to intelligence augmentation. Intelligence augmentation allows computing applications to understand the human and physical world, thereby “unifying the digital and the physical world”. Moreover, if users of these technologies record their interaction with the real world – as many smart glasses already do – the world can become searchable via generative AI. For instance, if someone were to put car keys on a shelf, he or she could later ask the system for their location to find and retrieve the keys. Other applications could include listing known participants at a meeting or personal event. Sörös highlights that by recognising objects and materials in a room, the system can render the room into a digital twin that then can find use for a wide range of applications. He believes that reliving memories could become a potential first consumer killer app for spatial multimedia. Shannon summarises the relationship between AI and XR, quoting AR Insider author Mike Boland: “XR can be the face of AI, while AI is the brains of XR.”

The interaction of AI, XR and robotics Similarly, virtual, XR-enhanced environments will enable advanced robotics. Siemens, for instance, maintains that AI-enabled and virtual training gets robots to work faster – and will empower a more flexible era of automation. Environments that are simulated in an industrial metaverse can serve as a training ground for robots to acquire advanced skills much more quickly than traditional methods allow for. “Immersive environments in the industrial metaverse that use simulation, digital twins and AI to mimic real-world conditions in detail” offer an effective training ground in which industrial factories and operations can be recreated. Virtual robots can learn to navigate the premises, take over new tasks and acquire safety-relevant skills. Alex Greenberg, director of robotics 4.0 simulation at Siemens Digital Industries Software, expands on the benefits. “You can also simulate how humans move and behave,” he says. “You can program their task behaviour but also randomise behaviour to see where potential issues lie. Virtual reality can establish collaborative environments where suppliers and manufacturers can work together and run iterations in simulations. You can reduce risks on the shop floor.” The outlook for future robotics is promising. Péter Fankhauser, CEO and co-founder of Anybotics, a provider of autonomous robots, argues: “I expect our robots to become so intelligent that they can independently generate their own missions based on the knowledge accumulated from digital twins.” Amit Goel, director of product management for autonomous machines at Nvidia, also speaks to the value of digital twins for industrial applications. “You can simulate sensors, you can simulate robots, you can simulate people, you can simulate machines, you can train your AI agents – all of that in the simulated world,” he says.

Comms tech consortium begins XR trials on 5G Standalone network: Collaboration between Ericsson, T-Mobile and Qualcomm looks to pioneer the next wave of 5G low latency operator services, beginning with supporting demanding mobile immersive experiences. Sensors not only support robotic applications, robots can also serve as sensor platforms to harvest data quickly and efficiently from areas that can be difficult to reach or prohibitively expensive to equip with fixed sensors. Carmaker BMW, for example, is using Boston Dynamics’ Spot – a four-legged, doglike, mobile robot – that way. Operators at the Hams Hall plant in the UK created a digital twin of the facility. The twin showed that inspection data was missing from areas in the factory. To avoid the cost and time requirements to install fixed sensors at the indicated areas, engineers decided to use a robot as a sensor platform to gather the needed data. Similarly, scientists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) employ autonomous robots for field monitoring, and the collection of samples from plantations and biological ecosystems. The data is then used for smart field management. Udaya Kalluri, project lead and scientist in ORNL’s Biosciences Division, explains: “One of our goals with this project is to make connections between the laboratory and the field seamless – to order, for instance, automated sampling at a specific coordinate where we want to learn more.”