Russian money launderers bought a bank to disguise ransomware profit

A billion-dollar money laundering network active in the UK bought a bank in the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan to facilitate the washing of profits from cyber crime and other criminal activity, and convert it into cryptocurrency that was used to evade sanctions on Russia in support of the Putin regime’s war on Ukraine, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

So-called cash-to-crypto swaps are a core part of the global criminal ecosystem. In 2024, the NCA and its European and North American partners came down hard on two full-service Russian-run money laundering networks, TGR and Smart, which washed money on behalf of multiple ransomware crews, including the likes of Evil Corp, Conti and Ryuk, in an ongoing series of actions dubbed Operation Destabilise.

In the past 12 months, Operation Destabilise has seen 45 suspected money launderers arrested and £5.1m in cash seized. Since its inception, 128 arrests and over £25m have been seized in cash and crypto assets in the UK, plus millions more abroad.

“Today, we can reveal the sheer scale at which these networks operate and draw a line between crimes in our communities, sophisticated organised criminals and state-sponsored activity,” said NCA deputy director for economic crime, Sal Melki.

“The networks disrupted through Destabilise operate at all levels of international money laundering, from collecting the street cash from drug deals, through to purchasing banks and enabling global sanctions breaches.”

The connection into Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet state sandwiched between Kazakhstan and China, was uncovered in August, when a company linked to TGR ringleader George Rossi, Altair Holding SA, was sanctioned in the UK as part of a crackdown on known Russian efforts to circumvent Western sanctions by exploiting the Kyrgyz financial system.

It can now be revealed that Altair bought a 75% stake in Kyrgyzstan-based Keremet Bank on 25 December 2024. The NCA has subsequently found that Keremet facilitated extensive cross-border payments on behalf of state-owned Promsvyazbank.

Promsvyazbank, which was nationalised by the Russian government in 2018, was also sanctioned by the US and UK following the invasion of Ukraine, and has been accused of links to Russian attempts to rig elections in Moldova through the populist, pro-Russian politician and oligarch Ilon Shor, who also orchestrated the theft of over $1bn from the country’s banking system in 2014.

Shor’s A7 company at one time collaborated with Promsvyazbank on the launch of a rouble-backed cryptocurrency stablecoin, A7A5, and networks linked to the firm have likely been designed to allow cross-border payments to circumvent sanctions in support of Russia’s military-industrial complex, said the NCA.