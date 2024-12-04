NCA takes out network that laundered ransomware payments

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has exposed and disrupted two Russian money laundering networks that handled cash stolen by the Ryuk ransomware gang, among others.

Operation Destabilise took out the Smart and TGR criminal networks, which besides providing services to cyber criminals also played a key role in drugs and firearms trafficking into the UK.

The two networks also helped Russian clients bypass financial restrictions to invest money illegally in the UK, transferred money to support the activities of a sanctioned Russian-language media organisation, alleged to be banned propaganda network Russia Today (RT), and provided financial assistance to fund Russian espionage activities.

The NCA said it had also demonstrated clear links between the cryptocurrency addresses used by Smart and TGR, and sanctioned crypto exchange Garantex, which allegedly has links to payments made for weapons components for Russian troops in Ukraine.

“Operation Destabilise has exposed billion-dollar money laundering networks operating in a way previously unknown to international law enforcement or regulators,” said Rob Jones, NCA director general of operations.

“For the first time, we have been able to map out a link between Russian elites, crypto-rich cyber criminals, and drugs gangs on the streets of the UK. The thread that tied them together – the combined force of Smart and TGR – was invisible until now.

“The NCA and partners have disrupted this criminal service at every level. We have identified and acted against the Russians pulling the strings at the very top, removing the air of legitimacy that enabled them to weave illicit funds into our economy,” he added.

“We also took out the key coordinators that enabled the cash-based element of their operation in the UK, making it extremely difficult for them to operate here and sending a clear message that this is not a safe haven for money laundering,” said Jones.

The NCA also named six key players in the two networks – all of whom have been sanctioned by the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today – Ekaterina Zhdanova, Khadzi-Murat Magomedov, and Nikita Krasnov, who between then led the Smart operation, and George Rossi, Elena Chirkinyan, and Andrejs Bradens (aka Andrejs Carenoks), who headed up TGR.

The NCA said that dating back to 2021, Zhdanova played a key role in laundering $2.3m (£1.8m) of crypto-based ransoms paid to the Ryuk ransomware crew. The Ryuk gang – a predecessor to Conti – callously targeted health sector organisations in both the UK and US during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Members of Ryuk, sanctioned by the UK in 2023, were responsible for extorting over £27m from at least 149 known victims in the UK – the gang’s true impact was likely much higher.

"This is stellar work from the NCA, OFAC and partners, demonstrating the simple truth that paying ransoms contributes to crime on the streets in the UK and other countries,” said Don Smith, vice president of threat intelligence at the Secureworks Counter Threat Unit.

“Paying ransoms is, and always has been, nothing more than putting funds in the hands of criminals,” he said.