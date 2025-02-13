UK government sanctions target Russian cyber crime network Zservers

The UK government has sanctioned Russian entity Zservers, as well as six individual members of the cyber group and its UK representative, XHOST.

In a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office statement under the names of foreign secretary David Lammy and minster of state for security Dan Jarvis, the government said Zservers provides vital infrastructure for cyber criminals as they plan and execute attacks against the UK.

The government characterises it as a component in a supply chain that supports and conceals the operations of ransomware gangs. Ransomware exponents rely on these services, it is said, to launch attacks, extort victims and store stolen data.

“Putin has built a corrupt mafia state driven by greed and ruthlessness,” said Lammy. “It is no surprise that the most unscrupulous extortionists and cyber criminals run rampant from within his borders.

“This government will continue to work with partners to constrain the Kremlin and the impact of Russia’s lawless cyber underworld,” he said. “We must counter their actions at every opportunity to safeguard the UK’s national security and deliver on our plan for change.”

As for Zservers, the government said the group advertises itself as a “bulletproof hosting (BPH) provider”.

BPH providers like Zservers, said the government, “protect and enable cyber criminals, offering a range of purchasable tools which mask their locations, identities and activities. Targeting these providers can disrupt hundreds or thousands of criminals simultaneously.

The UK is working alongside the US and Australia in this effort. The government cited sanctions against ransomware groups LockBit and Evil Corp as part of an ongoing campaign, which includes the National Crime Agency (NCA)’s identification of a prominent member of the Evil Corp cyber crime collective who also worked as an affiliate of the LockBit ransomware gang, Aleksandr Ryzhenkov.

LockBit affiliates are known, said the government, to have used Zservers as a launch pad for targeting the UK, enabling ransomware attacks against various targets, including the non-profit sector.

“Ransomware attacks by Russian affiliated cyber crime gangs are some of the most harmful cyber threats we face today, and the government is tackling them head on,” said Jarvis. “Denying cyber criminals the tools of their trade weakens their capacity to do serious harm to the UK.

“We have already announced new world-first proposals to deter ransomware attacks and destroy their business model. With these targeted sanctions and the full weight of our law enforcement, we are countering the threats we face to protect our national security.”