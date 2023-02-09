UK imposes sanctions on Conti ransomware gang leaders

The UK government has sanctioned seven Russian cyber criminals associated with the Conti and Ryuk ransomware operations, freezing their assets and imposing travel bans, in a coordinated action with the US authorities.

The seven men, named today as Vitaliy Kovalev, Valery Sedletski, Valentin Karyagin, Maksim Mikhailov, Dmitry Pleshevskiy, Mikhail Iskritskiy and Ivan Vakhromeyev, were found to be associated with the development and deployment of Conti, Diavol and Ryuk, as well as various malwares including Trickbot, Anchor, BazarLoader and BazarBackdoor.

Over time, the group bore various monikers assigned to it by security researchers, including Conti, Wizard Spider, UNC1878, Gold Blackburn, Trickman and Trickbot.

During their cyber crime spree, they extorted an estimated £27m from 149 known victims in the UK – including hospitals, schools, businesses and local authorities. Famously, the cartel was behind the attack on Ireland’s Health Service Executive in the spring of 2021. It also hit organisations including the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency and fashion retailer FatFace.

The group disbanded in 2022 after it backed Russia’s attack on Ukraine, leading to a series of damaging leaks by Ukraine-supporting operatives, but according to the National Cyber Security Centre, its members have almost certainly moved on and are now associated with other currently active ransomware operations. The agency also believes those sanctioned today may have links, and have likely received tasking, from the Russian intelligence services.

“By sanctioning these cyber criminals, we are sending a clear signal to them and others involved in ransomware that they will be held to account,” said foreign secretary James Cleverly.

“These cynical cyber attacks cause real damage to people’s lives and livelihoods. We will always put our national security first by protecting the UK and our allies from serious organised crime – whatever its form and wherever it originates.”