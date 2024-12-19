LockBit ransomware gang teases February 2025 return

Despite being taken down and humiliated by the National Crime Agency (NCA) coordinated Operation Cronos in February 2024, an unknown individual(s) associated with, or claiming to represent, the LockBit ransomware gang has broken cover to announce the impending release of a new locker malware, LockBit 4.0.

In screengrabs taken from the dark web that have been widely circulated on social media in the past day, the supposed cyber criminal invited interested parties to “sign up and start your pentester billionaire journey in 5 minutes with us”, promising them access to supercars and women. At the time of writing, none of the links in the post direct anywhere, while a countdown timer points to a ‘launch’ date of 3 February 2025.

Robert Fitzsimons, lead threat intelligence engineer at Searchlight Cyber, said it was hard to say at this stage what LockBit 4.0 entailed – whether the gang was launching a new leak site, its old one having been seized, or whether it has made changes to its ransomware.

“It is worth noting that LockBit has already been through many iterations, its current branding is LockBit 3.0. It's therefore not surprising that LockBit is updating once again and – given the brand damage inflicted by the law enforcement action Operation Cronos earlier this year – there there is clearly a motivation for LockBit to shake things up and re-establish its credentials, keeping in mind that the LockBit 3.0 site was hijacked and defaced by law enforcement,” said Fitzsimons.

“There has been a decrease in LockBit's victim output since Operation Cronos but this post shows that it is still trying to attract affiliates and continue its operations.”

The gang’s sudden announcement comes just days after it emerged that the United States government is seeking the extradition from Israel of an alleged LockBit operative named as Rotislav Panev to face trial for wire fraud and cyber crime.

Panev was arrested in Haifa in Israel in August – according to Israeli news site Ynet, which was first to report the extradition request, news of his arrest has been restricted up to now in order to avoid tipping off other LockBit associates who may be located outside Russia and giving them a chance to escape to the relative safety afforded them there.

Panev is accused of working as a software developer for LockBit and may have created the mechanism by which the gang was able to print ransom notes on printers connected to the compromised systems. Panev’s lawyer told Ynet that he was a computer technician and was never aware of nor involved in any fraud, extortion or money laundering.

Computer Weekly understands an extradition hearing in this case is scheduled for January 2025.