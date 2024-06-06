FBI finds 7,000 LockBit decryption keys in blow to criminal gang

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed it is in possession of thousands of LockBit ransomware decryption keys, and wants victims of the prolific cyber criminal gang – laid low in February 2024 in a UK-led sting – to make themselves known if they want help.

Speaking on Wednesday 5 June at a cyber security conference in Boston, Massachusetts, FBI Cyber Division assistant director Bryan Vorndran said the agency was keen to put its trove of keys to good use, and called on American victims to contact the FBI. Victims elsewhere should contact their own national cyber authorities, including the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in the UK.

“We now have over 7,000 decryption keys and can help victims reclaim their data and get back online,” said Vorndran. “We are reaching out to known LockBit victims and encouraging anyone who suspects they were a victim to visit our Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.”

Developed by a Russian national named Dimitri Khoroshev, who went by online handles including LockBitsupp, Nerowolfe and Putinkrab, LockBit was deployed by various ransomeware-as-a-service (RaaS) actors in more than 2,400 cyber attacks over the years, extorting billions of dollars from victims.

Since the operation was infiltrated and disrupted in February, the authorities have been turning Kohoroshev and his minions’ tactics against them, naming and shaming them, and even trolling them online.

“[Khoroshev] maintains the image of a shadowy hacker…But really he is a criminal, more caught up in the bureaucracy of managing his company than in any covert activities,” taunted Vorndran.

“Khoroshev…tried to get us to go easy on him by turning on his competitors, naming other ransomware-as-a-service operators. So, it really is like dealing with organised crime gangs, where the boss rolls over and asks for leniency. We will not go easy on him.”

Raj Samani, senior vice-president and chief scientist at Rapid7, commented: “The discovery and release of over 7,000 LockBit decryption keys is another kick in the teeth for the ransomware group and a great win for law enforcement. The likes of LockBit survive and thrive on victims paying ransom demands, therefore, it’s great to see the US government be proactive and prevent this by releasing the decryption keys for free.

“Ever since law enforcement took down LockBit’s infrastructure in February 2024, they’ve engaged in PR and damage control to show strength and maintain the confidence of affiliates. However, such announcements by the FBI damages this confidence, and hopefully we’ll soon see the end of the LockBit ransomware group,” he added.