Ransomware: What the LockBit 3.0 data leak reveals

On 7 May 2024, the presumed identity of the operator of the LockBit 3.0 franchise, also known as LockBitSupp, was revealed during UK National Crime Agency and its partners' Operation Cronos: Dmitry Yuryevich Khoroshev.

One year later, to the day, the entire contents of the SQL database of a web administration interface for the company's affiliates was made public. And not just anywhere - on the ransomware franchise's websites. The irony is - they were hacked. The data was extracted on 29 April. It concerns a system that was set up on 18 December last year.

A rare light This data provides unprecedented visibility into the activities of the LockBit 3.0 ransomware. The compilation dates of the encryption malware make it possible to adjust previous estimates of attack occurrence dates. In the case of certain known victims, they have already revealed a gap of up to 10 days between the end of the exfiltration of the victim's data and the launch of the encryption. This underlines the importance of efforts to detect such exfiltration. This data can also be used to attribute different victims to their attackers. This grouping will be useful for analysing negotiation methods and tracking any ransom payments. Activity of LockBit affiliates between 18 December 2024 and 29 April 2025 - LeMagIT Activity of LockBit affiliates between 18 December 2024 and 29 April 2025 - LeMagIT This administration interface for affiliates contained 75 user accounts, two of which were most likely used by LockBitSupp itself. No less than 35 accounts were "paused," two of which had been used against victims in Russia. The company's operator has assured that this is the reason for their suspension. But only 44 accounts were actually used to generate ransomware and possibly launch cyber attacks. Of these, 30 were active on 29 April, but only seven appear to have been engaged in conducting attacks at that time. LeMagIT Cumulative activity by month, segmented by world region.