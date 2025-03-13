SuperBlack ransomware may have ties to LockBit

An emergent ransomware gang that has been exploiting two vulnerabilities in Fortinet firewall appliances may have links to current or former members of the notorious LockBit operation, according to intelligence published this week by Forescout Research’s Vedere Labs unit.

Forescout is attributing SuperBlack to a threat actor tracked as Mora_001, which exhibits a distinct operational signature blending opportunistic attacks with ties to the LockBit ecosystem, according to researcher Sai Molige.

“Mora_001’s relationship to the broader Lockbit’s ransomware operations underscore the increased complexity of the modern ransomware landscape – where specialised teams collaborate to leverage complementary capabilities,” wrote Molige and the research team.

Mora_001/SuperBlack’s modus operandi to date has been to focus attention on CVE-2025-24472 and CVE-2024-55591 – a pair of authentication bypass flaws discovered in Fortinet’s FortiOS and FortiProxy – for initial access.

These vulnerabilities enable an unauthenticated actor to gain heightened admin rights on devices running FortiOS with exposed management interfaces. A proof-of-concept exploit released on 27 January 2025 was exploited within 96 hours, said Forescout.

Once in their target network, the gang moved laterally and prioritised targets such as authentication, database and file servers, domain controllers, and other elements of their victims’ network infrastructure. They then exfiltrated data and initiated encryption after doing so in a fairly standard ransomware attack.