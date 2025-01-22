Funksec gang turned up ransomware heat in December

December 2024 broke records for ransomware attack volumes, according to data released by cyber security firm NCC Group, which said it saw a total of 574 confirmed incidents last month and a new threat actor referred to as Funksec accounted for more than 100 of them.

This was the highest level of attacks observed by NCC’s analysts since the organisation first published its monthly Threat Pulse index back in 2021, rising from 565 in November 2025 and topping December 2023’s figure of 387 by some margin. The industrials sector once again held the dubious honour of being the most attacked vertical, and North America and Europe were the most attacked regions.

“December is usually a much quieter time for ransomware attacks, but last month saw the highest number of ransomware attacks on record, turning that pattern on its head,” said NCC associate director of threat intelligence operations and service innovation, Ian Usher.

“The data should serve as a wake-up call. No organisation is immune, and the best defence is to stay ahead of the curve. Companies need to double down on their cyber security measures and ensure that their teams are trained and prepared to evolve with the changing nature of ransomware threats.”

Slam dunk (da funk) NCC said there were many factors in play that could have contributed to the growth in attack volumes, ranging from old favourites such as poor organisational security measures and awareness, to the use of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) to support attacks. Whilst there is precisely zero evidence to directly implicate any AIs in December’s attacks, the security community has been warning for almost two years that such tools are being used to enhance ransomware attacks through enhanced information gathering to select likely targets and support phishing campaigns against them. Emergent cyber extortion gang Funksec appears to have driven at least part of this alarming increase. According to analysts at Check Point, it may be among those using AI to scale its operations and manage its campaigns. NCC confirmed 103 attacks were attributable to the gang in the space of just 31 days – Check Point said it observed 85 – significantly outpacing Clop/Cl0p with 68 confirmed attacks, Akira with 43, and RansomHub with 41. Funksec uses standard double extortion techniques and appears to be somewhat indiscriminate in its targeting, with victims reported in France, India, Thailand and the United States among others, and in a range of sectors, including government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and technology. However, according to Check Point, many of its claims have been flagged as recycled, forged, or unverified, and there are significant questions about Funksec’s credibility and capabilities. Its research team also suggested the gang may have links to Algeria, suggesting a blended financial-hacktivism motivation that sets it apart from other gangs. Regardless of the threat it poses, NCC said the gang was clearly versatile, and would be worth watching in 2025. “The rise of new and aggressive actors, like Funksec, who have been at the forefront of these attacks is alarming and suggests a more turbulent threat landscape heading into 2025. If ransomware groups are becoming bolder and more advanced, we can expect more frequent and widespread attacks, putting every sector and region at risk,” said Usher.