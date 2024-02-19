Cops take down LockBit ransomware gang

The LockBit ransomware crew that was behind some of the most significant cyber incidents of recent years, most famously the January 2023 attack on Royal Mail, has been taken down and its infrastructure seized in a global police sting spearheaded by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

At the time of writing, precise details of the nature of the action, dubbed Operation Cronos, are scant pending an official press conference to be held on the morning of Tuesday 20 February. However, the NCA has confirmed via email that it had conducted a “significant international operation” against the ransomware operator.

Other operations involved include the US’ FBI, and agencies from Australia, Canada and Japan, and various European Union (EU) states working through Europol.

A notice posted to the LockBit gang’s dark web leak site reads: “This site is now under the control of the National Crime Agency of the UK, working in close cooperation with the FBI and the international law enforcement task force, Operation Cronos.

“We can confirm that LockBit’s services have been disrupted as a result of international law enforcement action – this is an ongoing and developing operation.”

Reporters at Bleeping Computer have additionally confirmed that the sites used by LockBit to ‘negotiate’ with its victims are also down, although other elements of the gang’s operation do appear to be running.