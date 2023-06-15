NCSC warns over ‘enduring’ LockBit threat

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has once again teamed up with its foreign counterparts, issuing a new joint advisory warning of the “enduring threat” posed by the LockBit ransomware gang, which, while its activity levels seem to have tapered off in the past few weeks, remains one of the most prolific threat actors in the world.

This is the latest in a series of multilateral advisories to be issued by the national cyber agencies of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence alliance – comprising the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US – but this time, the National Cybersecurity Agency of France (ANSSI) and Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) have also chimed in.

“Ransomware remains a major threat to businesses worldwide, including in the UK, and the Lockbit operation has been the most active, with widespread consequences,” said NCSC operations director Paul Chichester.

“It is essential for organisations to understand the serious consequences that ransomware attacks can have on their operations, finances and reputation. This advisory, issued with our international partners, emphasises the importance of network defenders taking the recommended actions to establish effective protections against such attacks.”

Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cyber security at the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), added: “Working with our US and international partners, CISA is focused on reducing the prevalence of ransomware intrusions and their impacts, which include applying lessons learned from prior ransomware incidents that have affected far too many organisations.

“This joint advisory on LockBit is another example of effective collaboration with our partners to provide timely and actionable resources to help all organisations understand and defend against this ransomware activity. As we look to the future, we must all work together to evolve to a model where ransomware actors are unable to use common tactics and techniques to compromise victims and work to ensure ransomware intrusions are detected and remediated before harm can occur.”