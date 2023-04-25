Almost three-quarters of cyber attacks involve ransomware

Ransomware continues to be the most common “end game” scenario in a cyber attack, accounting for 68.4% of all incidents to which the Sophos X-Ops incident response (IR) team responded in 2022, according to data drawn from the supplier’s latest Active adversary report for business leaders, an in-depth look at the evolving attack techniques and behaviours of threat actors.

Although the exponential growth rate of ransomware attacks observed for the past few years tapered off somewhat last year – for a number of reasons, not least the impact of the Ukraine war on Russia’s criminal ecosystem – it remains vastly more common than all other forms of attacks, according to Sophos. In comparison, the second most common incident type – simple network breaches without a ransomware element – accounted for just 18.4% of incidents.

Sophos said ransomware would always loom large in the overall statistics, given it is a disruptive, noisy and visible form of cyber attack, and requires a good deal of expert help. The X-Ops team additionally noted that many of the network breaches they responded to had no clear motive, so may well have developed into ransomware incidents had they run their course.

Elsewhere, 4% of X-Ops responses related to incidents of data exfiltration and 2.6% to data extortion, usually hallmarks of a ransomware incident, but increasingly used as tactics by threat actors without encrypting data; 3.3% related to the deployment of malware loaders; 2.6% to the deployment of web shells; and 0.7% to the deployment of illicit cryptominers.

“The variety of different attack types in this year’s data showed a slight rise,” wrote the report’s author, John Shier, field chief technology officer for Sophos’s commercial business. “It may be that this diversity is due to attackers not achieving their end objectives. More companies are adopting technologies like EDR [Endpoint Detection and Response], NDR [Network Detection and Response] and XDR [Extended Detection and Response], or services like MDR [Managed Detection and Response], all of which allow them to spot trouble sooner.

“Faster attacks necessitate earlier detection. The race between attackers and defenders will continue to escalate and those without proactive monitoring will suffer the greatest consequences” John Shier, Sophos

“This, in turn, means they can stop an attack in progress and evict the intruders before the primary goal is achieved – or before another, more malignant intruder finds a protection gap first located by a lesser adversary. While a coinminer or a web shell on your network is still not acceptable, it is much better to detect and remediate threats such as these before they turn into full-blown ransomware attacks, or exfiltration, or extortion, or a reportable breach,” he observed.

Perhaps linked to this, the X-Ops team observed decreases in average attacker dwell times across the board, down from 11 days in 2021 to nine days in 2022 in ransomware incidents, and 34 days to 11 days in others, in the same timeframe.

Shier posited that this was again linked to effective defensive posture. “Organisations that have successfully implemented layered defences with constant monitoring are seeing better outcomes in terms of attack severity, [but] the side effect of improved defences means that adversaries have to speed up to complete their attacks,” he said.

“Therefore, faster attacks necessitate earlier detection. The race between attackers and defenders will continue to escalate and those without proactive monitoring will suffer the greatest consequences.”