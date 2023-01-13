LockBit cartel suspected of Royal Mail cyber attack

The infamous LockBit ransomware cartel is suspected of being behind an ongoing cyber security incident at the UK’s Royal Mail, which has crippled IT systems and left the postal service unable to dispatch letters and parcels overseas.

Leaked copies of the ransomware note appear to identify the prolific Russia-based gang as the culprits. As is standard practice, the perpetrators claimed to have both encrypted and stolen Royal Mail’s data. The value of the ransom being demanded was not disclosed, although it is likely to be at the high end of the scale.

Although the ransom note is understood to include genuine links to dark web leak sites and negotiation tools used by LockBit, security news website Bleeping Computer earlier reported there is a chance that the threat actor behind the attack is using a leaked version of LockBit’s ransomware builder and may not be directly associated with the gang.

Royal Mail has neither confirmed nor denied the veracity of the claims. In a service update earlier this morning (Friday 13 January), the organisation said: “Royal Mail is experiencing severe service disruption to our international export services following a cyber incident.

“We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations. We strongly recommend that you temporarily hold any export mail items while we work to resolve the issue. Items that have already been despatched may be subject to delays. We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident is causing.

“Our import operations continue to perform a full service, with some minor delays. Parcelforce Worldwide export services are still operating to all international destinations though customers should expect delays of one to two days.

“Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this disruption and we will update you as soon as we have more information. We immediately launched an investigation into the incident and we are working with external experts. We have reported the incident to our regulators and the relevant security authorities.”