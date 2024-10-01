Unmasked: The Evil Corp cyber gangster who worked for LockBit

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has named and shamed a high-profile LockBit affiliate as its ongoing Operation Cronos takedown action against the notorious gang continues, exposing a relationship with the Evil Corp cyber crime organisation that was suspected by some, but never successfully confirmed up to now.

Having spent months trawling through the trove of information that passed into its hands in February when Operation Cronos kicked off, the NCA has today asserted with confidence that an individual LockBit affiliate going by the handle Beverley was at the same time a key player in the Evil Corp empire.

His real name is Aleksandr Ryzhenkov and he served as the right-hand man to Evil Corp’s infamous mastermind, Maksim Yakubets, for over a decade.

As a trusted associate and friend to Yakubets, Ryzhenkov took an active role developing the WastedLocker ransomware deployed by Evil Corp around 2020, when the group was in disarray following a December 2019 operation against it. From 2022, said the NCA, Ryzhenkov has also been working as a LockBit affiliate.

Gavin Webb, senior investigating officer on Operation Cronos, said that LockBit’s admin, LockBitSupp – real name Dmitry Khoroshev – had in the past denied any links to the long-lived Evil Corp gang.

“LockBit was very clear that he never worked with Evil Corp, and we've been able to show here very clearly that they did. One key affiliate [Ryzhenkov] was responsible for trying to extort $100m worth of Bitcoin and also targeting and creating builds against 60 victims at least,” said Webb, who added that the NCA is still working with the wider group of agencies involved in Operation Cronos to establish full details of LockBit affiliate activity and how the pieces of the puzzle fit together.

Besides Ryzhenkov, a total of 16 individuals associated with Evil Corp have been sanctioned in the UK, while in the US a new indictment has also been unsealed against Ryzhenkov.

Evil Corp is thought to have made $300m from victims around the world over the years, with known victims including many operators of critical national infrastructure (CNI), health sector organisations, and government and public bodies.

James Babbage, director general for threats at the NCA, said: “The action announced today has taken place in conjunction with extensive and complex investigations by the NCA into two of the most harmful cyber crime groups of all time.

“These sanctions expose further members of Evil Corp, including one who was a LockBit affiliate, and those who were critical to enabling their activity.

“Since we supported US action against Evil Corp in 2019, members have amended their tactics and the harms attributed to the group have reduced significantly. We expect these new designations to also disrupt their ongoing criminal activity.

In Putin’s pocket During its investigation, NCA also firmed up evidence of long-suspected links between Evil Corp and the Kremlin, revealing that Evil Corp ringleader Yakubets has been in the pocket of the Russian government and actively sought contacts and connections at the highest levels of the intelligence community. Significantly, Yakubets was aided in this by his father-in-law, Eduard Benderskiy, a former high-ranking official in the FSB, who leveraged his contacts to hep Yakubets develop his relationship with the Russian state. It has long been known that a link existed between Yakubets and the state via ex-Spetsnaz officer Benderskiy, who likely has the ear of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. However, the NCA also revealed new intelligence that prior to 2019, Evil Corp was officially tasked with conducting cyber attacks and espionage actions against Nato countries. After the December 2019 action against Evil Corp, in which Yakubets was indicted by the US, Benderskiy also brought his influence to bear in Moscow, leaning on others in the Russian government to make sure his family members were left alone. Both Viktor Yakubets and Eduard Benderskiy are among the individuals sanctioned today. The NCA stressed that the relationship between the two was highly unusual, and that most Russia-based cyber criminal gangs operate on a financially motivated basis, albeit receiving a certain degree of arms-length "protection" from Moscow. UK foreign secretary David Lammy said: “I am making it my personal mission to target the Kremlin with the full arsenal of sanctions at our disposal. Putin has built a corrupt mafia state with himself at its centre. We must combat this at every turn, and today’s action is just the beginning.” A family affair The family connection between Yakubets and Benderskiy is not the only one to exist within Evil Corp - indeed, unlike other financially motivated cyber crime gangs, the operation is very much a family firm. Yakubets’ father, Viktor, was the first to dabble in financial crime after the fall of the Soviet Union and according to the NCA had significant ties to money laundering activity, so it may not be too surprising that when the young Maksim branched out into cyber crime he brought Viktor, his brother Artem, and cousins Kirill and Dmitry Slobodskoy along for the ride. Along with Yakubets’ friend Ryzhenkov, the men created an organised network of professional money mules, ran illicit crypto trading activities and set up legitimate front businesses. They even employed their own legal teams. The NCA said it was likely this tight-knit family organisation, rather than any special technical capabilities – although these were pretty advanced – that enabled Evil Corp to become such a formidable cyber criminal force during the 2010s. At the organisation’s peak, Evil Corp had physical office locations in Moscow, and the gang frequented known haunts including high-end restaurants. Yakubets, his family and associates worked hard and played hard, socialising among themselves, bringing along their wives and girlfriends, and even taking group holidays together.