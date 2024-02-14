Microsoft: Nation-state hackers are exploiting ChatGPT

Nation-state threat actors backed by the governments of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia are exploiting the large language models (LLMs) used by generative AI services such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but has not yet been used in any significant cyber attacks, according to the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC)

Researchers at the MSTIC have been working hand-in-hand with OpenAI – with which Microsoft has a longstanding and occasionally controversial multibillion dollar partnership – to track various adversary groups and share intelligence on threat actors, and their emerging tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs). Both organisations are also working with MITRE to integrate these new TTPs into the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the ATLAS knowledge base.

Over the past few years, said MSTIC, threat actors have been closely following developing trends in tech in parallel with defenders, and like defenders they have been looking at AI as a method of enhancing their productivity, and exploit platforms like ChatGPT that could be helpful to them.

“Cyber crime groups, nation-state threat actors, and other adversaries are exploring and testing different AI technologies as they emerge, in an attempt to understand potential value to their operations and the security controls they may need to circumvent,” the MSTIC team wrote in a newly-published blog post detailing their work to date.

“On the defender side, hardening these same security controls from attacks and implementing equally sophisticated monitoring that anticipates and blocks malicious activity is vital.”

The team said that while different threat actors motives and sophistication vary, they do have common tasks, such as reconnaissance and research, coding and malware development, and in many cases, learning English. Language support in particular is emerging as a key use case to assist threat actors with social engineering and victim negotiations.

However, said the team, at the time of writing, this is about as far as threat actors have gone. They wrote: “Importantly, our research with OpenAI has not identified significant attacks employing the LLMs we monitor closely.”

They added: “While attackers will remain interested in AI and probe technologies’ current capabilities and security controls, it’s important to keep these risks in context. As always, hygiene practices such as multifactor authentication (MFA) and Zero Trust defences are essential because attackers may use AI-based tools to improve their existing cyber attacks that rely on social engineering and finding unsecured devices and accounts.”