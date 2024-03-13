US authorities move a step closer to banning TikTok

The American authorities have moved a step closer to an outright national ban of often-controversial China-owned video-sharing app TikTok, following an overwhelming bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the US legislature.

The bill, Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which passed by 352 to 65 votes, with 50 Democrats and 15 Republicans voting against it, could see TikTok thrown off US app stores unless its owner, ByteDance, spins it off in the near future.

The bill has not yet passed the Senate, and it is unclear if it will, but those advocating for it claim TikTok poses a national security threat on the basis that China’s strict intelligence laws could be used to snoop on users in the US.

This argument has always been rejected by ByteDance, but similar arguments were deployed against networking firm Huawei with great success in the past, and led to it being forced out of national telecoms networks in the UK at considerable expense.

The bill is well-supported among top US politicians, and president Biden has said that he will give it consideration should it make it to the Oval Office, although former president Trump, who once strongly supported a ban and almost pushed one through towards the end of his term in 2020, has now changed his tune and opposes it on the basis that banning TikTok would be good for Meta.

Commenting via X (formerly Twitter), a spokesperson for TikTok said: “This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: it’s a ban. We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realise the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service.”

Broader ban The US already bans TikTok on government-owned devices and has done since 2022, while outside the US many other countries have enacted restrictions on TikTok, including the UK, which banned it from government-owned devices in March 2023, and the French followed suit shortly after. However, given its global dominance in social media technology and policy, a ban in the US would carry significant impact worldwide. James Mawhinney, founder of reputation management platform Media.com, said: “A nationwide ban on TikTok could have ripple effects across the broader social media ecosystem. With TikTok’s absence, users may flock to alternative platforms in search of similar content experiences, potentially amplifying the user base of competing apps. “This influx of users could reshape the dynamics of the social media landscape, influencing trends in content creation, user engagement and platform competition. Additionally, the ban could prompt other social media companies to reevaluate their own data security practices and ties to foreign entities, as scrutiny over tech regulation intensifies.”