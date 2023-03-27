France latest to ban TikTok on government devices

Following the UK government and parliamentary bans enacted on video-sharing social media platform TikTok – citing data privacy concerns given TikTok’s Chinese origins – the French government has also moved to impose restrictions.

However, the French ban differs from that enacted in the UK in one crucial aspect – the ban additionally applies to any apps defined by Paris as “recreational”, meaning it also applies to the likes of Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

“Recreational applications do not have sufficient levels of cyber security and data protection to be deployed on government equipment,” the French government said in a statement.

“These applications can therefore constitute a risk to the protection of the data of these administrations and their public officials. This prohibition applies immediately and uniformly. Exemptions may be granted on an exceptional basis for professional needs such as the institutional communication of an administration.”

The French government’s Interministerial Digital Department (DINUM) will oversee the implementation of the ban, working alongside France’s National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI), the equivalent body to the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

“It is very likely that we will start to see organisations and government departments limit TikTok and other social media use on devices,” said Jake Moore, global cyber security advisor at ESET. “Data privacy has always remained a sensitive issue but now more people are starting to become aware of the intrusive nature of these apps.

“Devices owned by organisations should ideally have a mobile device management policy to limit the amount of apps downloaded on them to limit the risk of any data being taken. Most apps, and especially free ones, suck up huge amounts of data to analyse the use of the app. However, if there is any risk that this data is being shared with a third party, the app should not be downloaded to the device or used on organisational networks.”