China poses genuine and increasing cyber security risk to UK, says GCHQ director

China poses a genuine and increasing cyber risk to the UK, the director of Britain’s electronic intelligence gathering agency said today.

Anne Keast-Butler used her first major public speech as director of GCHQ to call out China’s development of hostile hacking capabilities.

The warning reflects concerns by western intelligence agencies that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is increasingly working with non-state cyber organisations to boost its hacking capabilities.

She warned that China’s “coercive and destabilizing” actions posed a significant threat to the UK and other western countries.

“In cyberspace, we believe that the PRC’s irresponsible actions weaken the security of the internet for all,” she said.

“China has built an advanced set of cyber capabilities and is taking advantage of a growing commercial ecosystem of hacking outfits and data brokers at its disposal,” she added.

The government has called out Chinese hackers for threatening the security of the UK in recent months.

These include a campaign by a Chinese state sponsored hacking group, which targeted email accounts of over 40 UK parliamentarians that had spoken out against China.

Chinese state sponsored hackers were also responsible for compromising the Electoral Commission between 2021 and 2022.