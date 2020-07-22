US charges Chinese nationals with Covid-19 research hacking

Two Chinese nationals, named as Xiaoyu Li and Jiazhi Dong, have been indicted in the US on charges of running a global hacking campaign that targeted intellectual property, including Covid-19 research, on behalf of the Guangdong State Security Department (GSSD) of China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).

The indictment, which was returned in Spokane, Washington state, earlier in July 2020, alleges that both Li and Dong broke into the IT systems of hundreds of companies, governments, NGOs and individuals including Chinese dissidents, clergy and human rights activists in the US, Hong Kong and China.

The US claims that in some instances, the two – who were trained in computer applications technology at the same university – acted for their own personal gain and in others for the benefit of the MSS and other Chinese agencies.

It says that over the past 10 years they stole terabytes of data, representing a “sophisticated and prolific threat” to US networks, as well as conducting attacks in other countries, including the UK, Australia, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain and Sweden.

Their targets included organisations in high-tech manufacturing, medical technology, civil and industrial engineering, computer software, energy, pharmaceuticals and defence. In recent months, they pivoted to probing for vulnerabilities in the networks of organisations working on Covid-19 treatments and vaccines.

“Today’s indictment demonstrates the serious consequences the Chinese MSS and its proxies will face if they continue to deploy malicious cyber tactics to either steal what they cannot create or silence what they do not want to hear,” said FBI deputy director David Bowdich.

“Cyber crimes directed by the Chinese government’s intelligence services not only threaten the United States but also every other country that supports fair play, international norms and the rule of law, and it also seriously undermines China’s desire to become a respected leader in world affairs. The FBI and our international partners will not stand idly by to this threat, and we are committed to holding the Chinese government accountable.”