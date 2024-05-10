Over 5.3 billion data records exposed in April 2024

Over 5.3 billion data records are known to have bene breached in a total of 652 publicly disclosed cyber security incidents in April 2024, a staggering increase of over 122,000% on April 2023, and over 1,600% higher than in March 2024, according to figures revealed by risk and privacy management specialist IT Governance.

Taken with January’s so-called “mother of all breaches” – which saw 26 billion records exposed via an open instance, likely compiled by an initial access broker – this means that over 35 billion data records have been leaked so far this year.

IT Governance’s founder and executive chairman, Alan Calder, said the number of leaked records in April was high largely due to two outlier events. In the first of these, an illicit data-scraping website known as Spy.pet offered 4,186,879,104 Discord messages for sale.

In the second, a series of critical vulnerabilities in nine pinyin mobile apps used to input Chinese characters affected up to a billion people.

“The spike in data breached this month is really concerning,” said Calder. “It’s a reminder of the persistent challenges we face in safeguarding sensitive information. Organisations need to be one step ahead in protecting our privacy and implement tighter security measures to prevent these kinds of breaches.

“Boards need to lead the charge in prioritising cyber security, weaving it into every aspect of their business strategies,” he said. “This commitment goes beyond protecting against cyber threats; it’s about compliance, safeguarding corporate assets and ensuring directors fulfil their responsibilities to uphold organisational integrity.

“Investing in robust security measures is a must,” said Calder. “We need to allocate resources, train staff and stay up to date on the latest threats. When it comes to cyber security, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”