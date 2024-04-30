Persistent data breaches deny people with HIV dignity, privacy

Charities and healthcare organisations working with HIV positive people are persistently failing to take account of their basic data protection and privacy needs, with frequent data breaches that expose people’s HIV status denying those living with the condition HIV “basic dignity and privacy”, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has warned.

Advances in drug technology have rendered HIV a manageable long-term condition that in many cases cannot be passed on, and the introduction of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) has seen infection rates plummet, especially among gay men.

However, the homophobic frenzy against people whipped up in the 1980s and 1990s still lingers, and over 20 years later many living with the condition still feel that unfortunately, they cannot be open about their HIV status.

As such, the ICO said there is a clear need to improve the support offered to people with HIV when it comes to the handling of their sensitive information, and information commissioner John Edwards has now called for urgent improvements, saying the ICO stands ready to assist.

“People living with HIV are being failed across the board when it comes to their privacy and urgent improvements are needed across the UK. We have seen repeated basic failures to keep their personal information safe – mistakes that are clear and easy to avoid.

“Over the past few decades there have been remarkable advances in treatment and support for those living with HIV, but for people to be able to confidently use that support, they must be able to trust that when they share their personal information, it is being protected,” said Edwards.

“We know from speaking to those living with HIV and experts in the sector that these data breaches shatter the trust in these services. They also expose people to stigma and prejudice from wider society and deny them the basic dignity and privacy that we all expect when it comes to our health,” he added.

Edwards said the ICO takes such breaches very seriously and recognises the detrimental impact they can have on the lives of those affected. He called for the sector to do more swiftly implement cyber security improvements such as better training, prompt reporting of accidental breaches, and a particular focus of the use of the blind copy (BCC) function when sending emails to large lists of people.

The ICO has previously fined two organisations in Scotland, NHS Highland and HIV Scotland, over incidents arising from the misuse of mailing lists. It has also today (30 April) issued a fine to the Central Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of London, totalling £7,500, for a breach where emails supposed to be sent to people on an HIV support programme were sent to 264 email addresses using the CC instead of the BCC function.

A total of 166 people with HIV were indentifiable, or potentially identifiable, from this breach. Central YMCA has paid the fine in full, although the ICO pointed out that it got off lightly – the penalty could have run as high as £300,000, although this was reduced in line with the regulator’s controversial public sector approach.

“We are very supportive of today’s statement by the ICO. Strong regulatory action is needed when organisations breach protection of HIV status data, which unfortunately continues to carry with it more harmful stigma than other types of personal data,” said Adam Freedman, policy, research and influencing manager at the National AIDS Trust.

“People living with HIV need the confidence to know that they have recourse when their data rights are breached, and to prevent risk of further discrimination and harassment. Someone’s HIV status is personal data and it should be a person’s choice to decide whether or not they share that information.

“We are pleased to see the ICO recognising the detrimental impact such data breaches can have on people living with HIV, and welcome this much needed intervention,” said Freedman.