Cl0p claims ransomware hit on NHS

NHS England is investigating the possibility that it has fallen victim to a prolific ransomware operation, after the Cl0p (aka Clop) gang claimed to have hacked its systems via a post to its dark web leak site made on 11 November.

At the time of writing, Cl0p has not named any specific NHS bodies or leaked any organisational or patient data. Nor have there been any outward-facing signs of a classic ransomware attack, such as IT outages or service disruptions, although Cl0p is among a number of cyber gangs that rely less heavily on encrypting their victim’s systems.

However, the NHS appears alongside other names, one of which, US newspaper The Washington Post, has confirmed that it fell victim to a Cl0p attack orchestrated via two distinct vulnerabilities in Oracle’s E-Business suite, patched earlier in the autumn. NHS England’s digital teams published an advisory notice covering the Oracle bugs – CVE-2025-53072 and CVE-2025-62481 – on 23 October.

In a statement circulated to media, an NHS England spokesperson confirmed there was a live investigation in progress, although they made no mention of ransomware or the Cl0p gang specifically.

“We are aware that the NHS has been listed on a cyber crime website as being impacted by a cyber attack, but no data has been published,” they said.

“Our cyber security team is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre [NCSC] to investigate.”

The NCSC declined to comment directly on the investigation.