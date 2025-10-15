Obsession with cyber breach notification fuelling costly mistakes

Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s (Apra’s) CPS 230 standard have led organisations to become “really obsessed” with the 72-hour notification window following a data breach, according to Shannon Murphy, global security and risk strategist at Trend Micro.

However, this focus means many are still making common and costly mistakes when dealing with incidents.

Murphy said the lack of a formal incident response plan increases the stress on those handling such events, and consequently, “people are burning out”. This high-pressure environment can lead to two other critical risks.

The first is evidence being damaged, destroyed or otherwise invalidated by panicked attempts to restore services as quickly as possible. The second is the human tendency to start a blame game, which can also lead to evidence being deliberately concealed or destroyed.

Having a suitable incident response plan can mitigate all of these issues, said Murphy.

She recommended having a designated observer whose sole job is to account for everything that is done in response to the breach – from both a technical and human perspective – over at least the first three days.

Key technical aspects include strategies for log preservation, such as storing logs away from the operational network, as well as establishing out-of-band communications as the breach may have compromised tools such as Slack and Teams. The absence of a plan for such situations is likely to result in decentralised – and likely informal – communications.