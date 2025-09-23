SolarWinds warns over dangerous RCE flaw

SolarWinds is urging users of its Web Help Desk helpdesk ticketing and asset management software to ensure their instances are up-to-date after patching a newly-uncovered remote code execution (RCE) flaw.

Tracked as CVE-2025-26399, the bug bypasses a fix for a previous flaw, CVE-2024-28988, which was discovered and disclosed by Guy Lederfein of Trend Micro Security Research 12 months ago, in September 2024. However, in a twist reminiscent of the nursery rhyme about old ladies swallowing spiders to catch flies, CVE-2024-28988 itself bypassed a fix for a third issue, CVE-2024-28986.

Like the preceeding vulnerabilities, the latest issue once again takes the form of an unauthenticated AjaxProxy deserialisation RCE vulnerability that enables a threat actor to run commands on the host machine, should they succeed in exploiting it.

The patch is included in a hotfix release for version 12.8.7 of Web Help Desk.