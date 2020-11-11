Microsoft drops fix for serious zero-day among 112 Patch Tuesday updates

A newly disclosed zero-day in the Windows Kernel Cryptography driver that is already being actively exploited by malicious actors is among 112 unique common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) fixed by Microsoft in its November 2020 Patch Tuesday update.

Assigned CVE-2020-17087, the bug affects Extended Security Update (ESU) Windows 7 and Server 8 through to the latest Windows 10 20H2 versions, and information on how to take advantage of it has already been widely distributed.

While it is only rated as important by Microsoft, it becomes particularly dangerous because when chained with a CVE-2020-15999, a buffer overflow vulnerability in the FreeType 2 library used by Google Chrome, it can be used to escape Google Chrome’s sandbox to elevate privileges on the target system.

“Chaining vulnerabilities is an important tactic for threat actors,” said Satnam Narang, staff security researcher at Tenable.

“While both CVE-2020-15999 and CVE-2020-17087 were exploited in the wild as zero-days, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published a joint advisory with the FBI last month that highlighted threat actors chaining unpatched vulnerabilities to gain initial access into a target environment and elevate privileges.

“Even though Google and Microsoft have now patched these flaws, it is imperative for organisations to ensure they’ve applied these patches before threat actors begin to leverage them more broadly,” he said.