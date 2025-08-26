Three new Citrix NetScaler zero-days under active exploitation

Citrix has issued patches in order to fix three newly-designated common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in the widely used NetScaler Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and NetScaler Gateway lines, at least one of which is known to be under active exploitation by an undisclosed threat actor.

The trio of bugs, which are tracked as CVE-2025-7775, CVE-2025-7776 and CVE-2025-8424 are, respectively, a memory overflow vulnerability that leads either to pre-authentication remote code execution (RCE) or denial of service (DoS), or both; another memory overflow vulnerability that gives rise to unexpected behaviour and DoS; and an access control vulnerability in NetScaler’s management interface.

“Cloud Software Group strongly urges affected customers of NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway to install the relevant updated versions as soon as possible,” said Citrix in a statement. The supplier added that there are no effective workarounds.

Per independent security analyst Kevin Beaumont, of the three flaws CVE-2025-7775 appears to be the most immediately dangerous issue. Citrix also confirmed talk of exploitation, noting in its advisory that: “Exploits of CVE-2025-7775 on unmitigated appliances have been observed”.

Commenting on the latest disclosure, Benjamin Harris, CEO and founder of watchTowr, said: “Well, well, well… another day ending in ‘day.’ Once again, we’re seeing new vulnerabilities in Citrix NetScaler facilitating total compromise, with CVE-2025-7775 already being actively exploited to deploy backdoors.

“Patching is critical, but patching alone won’t cut it. Unless organisations urgently review for signs of prior compromise and deployed backdoors, attackers will still be inside. Those that only patch will remain exposed,” he added.

No further information about the observed incidents, or whom they may have affected, has yet come to light. This said, the significance of NetScaler – which provides application delivery and secure remote access for internal- and external-facing applications – to many enterprises means that any vulnerabilities in the products are frequently a prime target for threat actors, particularly ransomware gangs.

This is borne out by the not-infrequent cadence of vulnerability disclosures impacting NetScaler. Earlier this summer Citrix fixed CVE-2025-5777, a flaw that enabled a threat actor to circumvent authentication measures by inputting malicious requests to steal a valid session token from memory.

Due to its similarity to the Citrix Bleed issues of 2023, CVE-2025-5777 quickly earned the nickname Citrix Bleed 2, and it was swiftly exploited by threat actors, although at the time of writing it does not appear to have been named in any major confirmed or attributed cyber attacks.