Latest Citrix vulnerability could be every bit as bad as Citrix Bleed

Cyber security experts are urging operators of Citrix NetScaler Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and NetScaler Gateway appliances to get in front of a new vulnerability – quietly patched last week – that it is now believed could lead to a repeat of the infamous Citrix Bleed incident.

Tracked as CVE-2025-5777, the flaw arises from insufficient input validation, resulting in memory overread in various NetScaler configurations. Ultimately, its effect is to enable a threat actor to steal a valid session token from memory by inputting malicious requests, which means that they can get around authentication measures.

It affects multiple customer-managed versions of both ADC and Gateway, including two that have now entered end-of-life.

At the same time, Citrix patched CVE-2025-5349, which arises from improper access controls on the NetScaler management interface.

“Cloud Software Group strongly urges affected customers of NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway to install the relevant updated versions as soon as possible,” Citrix said in a 17 June security bulletin addressing the issues.

Citrix additionally recommends terminating active ICA and PCoIP sessions after all NetScaler appliances are upgraded. Its bulletin provides specific commands to do this.