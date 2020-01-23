Gender funding gap reveals complacency in the Nordics

A study by Unconventional Ventures and Dealroom has revealed that far less capital per funding round is achieved among female-only teams in the Nordics, in comparison to male-only or mixed-gender run businesses.

As a general statistic, the numbers made for bleak reading, but for a region that prides itself on social development and equality, the gender diversity report has reinvigorated a much-needed topic of discussion.

Marie Mostad, special advisor and investor at Unconventional Ventures, started working the investment firm last year because she shared its passion for leveling the investment playing field for startups set up by men and women

Her own company, inzpire.me remains her priority as a successful entrepreneur, but she has been alarmed by the lack of progress in the Nordics following her return from Boston, in the US in 2016.

“I thought the world had developed more and certainly that it would have done in the Nordics,” said Mostad.

In the US, she had seen some of the brightest female entrepreneurs get asked if their male co-founders would be joining them in investor meetings but did not expect the same in Norway. “I was definitely under the impression that we’d be further along with gender equality in my home country, and among its startup ecosystem,” she said.

Mostad conceded that the Norway’s startup scene is quite nascent, but said it is still a concern how the journey was being initiated so clearly on the wrong foot.

“As it’s a burgeoning ecosystem, there’s not a lot of capital being invested, which means there’s more competition among startups for investors,” Mostad explained. “This is the opposite of the US where investors are fighting for startups.”

“It leads to a situation where entrepreneurs have no position of power to be demanding about issues like diversity, or even to be choosy about who they’re answerable to from an investment perspective. Already on the back foot, female entrepreneurs have such limited opportunities as a result.”

Asking men to win and women to lose

This lack of variety or choice informs a lot of the prejudices and inequalities highlighted in Unconventional Ventures’ report. And it’s certainly not an issue exclusive to Norway.

“We’re not worst in class as a country, but it’s certainly not a positive set of results for Norway or the region,” Mostad emphasised. “What’s most mind-blowing to me though is the opportunity being missed by investors”

“It’s been proven that diversity will always outperform male-only teams. So, as an investor, even if you’re not interested in diversity – which would be bad enough – surely you’re still interested in making money?”

Despite this, the recurring experience echoed by numerous female entrepreneurs when pitching to investors is one of negativity, hesitancy and, ultimately, “prevention”.

“As per the academic paper titled ‘We ask men to win and women not to lose’, researchers have found that within the context of investor meetings women tend to be asked prevention-focused questions (i.e. questions that create uncertainty); while men are asked promotion-focused questions (ones that focus on opportunity),” said Maria Ljungberg, CEO of Propel Capital, which is the investment arm Nordic incubator Sting . “This phenomenon contributes to men receiving funding more than women.”

Ingrid Sundqvist, founder and CEO of equestrian app, Ridely (known in its native Sweden as Ztable) has experienced this first-hand.

“I have been in lots of meetings where I am asked about risk instead of opportunity,” she said. “This tends to happen more often to female founders, and a risk-oriented conversation can lead to less funding. “This, according to research, is a bias that investors are not aware of. “The more we talk about this the more awareness we can raise, in order to chip away at the phenomenon,” she added.

Missing out on innovation

Mostad agreed that the bias is subconscious in most cases, but that if anything, this makes it more difficult to overcome. Commanding and legislating for equality is one thing, but changing an ingrained leaning requires more organic evolution.

A positive sign in this strive for progression, however, could be the region’s concerted push for overall startup success. Renowned for innovating in niche spaces, this prospect for the Nordics will be slowed or hindered if only half the entrepreneurship population is being considered by investors or pushed forward with positivity.

“If we want to continue to create new products and services for the entire population, then the entire population – founders of all genders, colours and backgrounds – needs to be behind them,” Mostad said. “At the moment, massive industries with sub-sectors and niche applications – such as in femtech – are being underexplored because, more often than not, they’re being run by female entrepreneurs.

“There is just so much innovation, and value, being missed out on because of this.”

Ljungberg added: “Women are more likely than men to run startups that offer lifestyle solutions for instance.

“In the same way that they may be missed out on by male investors, there also aren’t enough female investors in the region to counter the loss. This will slowly change, however, as the number of female investors increases; as is being seen in Stockholm.”

Being part of the solution

The general consensus is that, as Nordic startup ecosystems continue to expand and evolve, so too will the sheer extent of investors and investment opportunities. From there, with more variety and with entrepreneurs approaching funding from more of a position of strength, the cycle will hopefully be broken.

In the slightly more advanced ecosystem of Sweden, Ljungberg is already seeing this come to fruition:

“There are a number of initiatives that provide women with financing advice and access to investors, such as Femtech Bootcamp, Nordic Female Investor Meetup, and of course our own Sting Female Open Coaching,” she said. “These provide women with an advantage designed to balance out the structural gender biases in the industry.”

However, this doesn’t account for everyone. For those having to still seek traditional routes to investment, the overwhelming hope is that reports like Unconventional Ventures’ will now trigger a trend in the region, among investors, where unconscious biases transform into a conscious effort to change things.

“I hope the world will become colour and gender blind in the future, but until then we need to keep using labels, to highlight the success cases, and to talk about the biases even more,” Mostad said. “There’s a misinterpretation that underrepresented groups of people are a charity when it comes to funding, which is mind-blowing when diversity should actually be seen as a business and financial opportunity.”

“As an entrepreneur, and now an investor, I want to be part of the solution and that goes hand-in-hand with talking about the issue. In the coming years, I expect reports to come back with more favourable numbers, but we should be eager and impatient in the meantime.”