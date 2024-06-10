Telenor IoT launches testing facility for internet-connected tech

Stressing that testing is an important component for any development project, particularly in the cellular internet of things (IoT) where it is crucial to be confident a device will be reliable in as many different environments and conditions as possible before it’s shipped, operator Telenor has announced that its IoT Test Lab in Sweden is up and running.

The operator’s IoT division believes that with thorough IoT device testing before deployment, customers can reduce time to market, improve test coverage and find issues early, thereby preventing costly troubleshooting later when products have already reached the market.

It added that since the early days of the IoT, many new and advanced connectivity technologies have been developed – for example, LTE-M, NB-IoT and 5G – to enhance coverage, energy consumption and data throughput.

However, Telenor IoT emphasised that the new features also add complexity, with more scenarios where profiling and tuning of settings are required to extract the optimum performance for a specific use case. The company assured that its testing regime is always tailored to each customer’s needs and can be carried out on-site or remotely by sending devices to the IoT test manager. It is also able to offer automated long-term testing.

The Telenor IoT Test Lab, located in Karlskrona, Sweden, is equipped with a Faraday radio cage tuned specifically for testing different networks. It provides access to the four Nordic Telenor Group operators – Telenor Sweden, Telenor Norway, DNA (Finland) and Telenor Denmark – in one location. It boasts advanced steering and control systems, allowing control of the available operator, access technology and even signal levels, along with simulation of most network scenarios in a controlled and repeatable way. In addition to cellular networks, the lab provides location services (GNSS/GPS).

Typical test scenarios that Telenor IoT customers can verify in the Test Lab facility include:

At what radio signal level does the device disconnect from the network?

How does the device behave if the primary network temporarily disappears?

Does it switch to another technology or operator?

How fast does it recover?

Does the device follow the GSMA recommendations regarding efficiency guidelines?

How energy efficient is the device in various network conditions and signal strengths?

How will the device handle different roaming scenarios?

In addition to technical capabilities, Telenor offers test managers to provide support in planning the tests, analysing test results and providing solution suggestions for any issues that might arise during testing. Test packages are available to get users started, or they can define their own in collaboration with Telenor IoT experts. Existing test packages include basic function and signalling, eUICC, PSM/eDRX (profiling/tuning), VoLTE, handover and customer-specific tests.