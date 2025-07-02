Law professor urges CMA to take swift and urgent action over Microsoft cloud licensing

Microsoft’s “harmful” cloud licensing practices need to be swiftly and directly remediated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to prevent irreparable harm being done to the UK cloud services market, a university law professor has warned.

In a 36-page academic paper, Peter Whelan, a law professor at the University of Leeds, warns the UK competition watchdog that it risks missing an opportunity to quickly draw a close to Microsoft’s controversial cloud licensing practices if its provisional recommendations about how to address the matter are pursued.

These recommendations, originally published in January 2025, said the CMA is considering taking a “targeted approach” to addressing the anti-competitive issues brought to light by its investigation regarding Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft’s behaviour in the UK cloud market.

Singling out the former, Microsoft has come under fire by the CMA for its decision to charge customers more for running its software in cloud environments hosted by its competitors.

In its January 2025 report, the CMA said this practice “exacerbates the harm we have provisionally found arising from high market concentration and barriers to entry and expansion in relation to Microsoft’s significant unilateral market power.”

To remedy the situation, the report suggested the CMA board should use powers conferred on it through the roll-out of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) on 1 January 2025 to mark Microsoft out as a supplier with strategic market status (SMS).

This would mean the CMA could impose legally binding conduct requirements or pro-competition interventions on both firms to limit and remedy the toll their activities have allegedly had on the market.