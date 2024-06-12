CMA working paper outlines concerns about Microsoft’s competitive hold on UK cloud market

The interim findings of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA’s) investigation into Microsoft’s cloud software licensing strategy should be a significant cause for concern for the software giant, experts have warned.

However, Microsoft maintains its behaviour is having no impact on its nearest competitors, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

The UK competition watchdog published the latest in a series of working papers it is producing to give UK cloud market stakeholders an insight into how its anti-trust probe into the UK cloud infrastructure services market is progressing on Thursday 6 June.

The 102-page document is concerned with digging into concerns raised about Microsoft’s cloud licensing practices, which has seen the software giant previously accused of charging enterprises more for running its software in its competitors’ clouds.

Microsoft has also been similarly accused of charging customers more for opting to run software made by other IT providers in its Microsoft Azure public cloud.

Concerns about these practices have been raised in the past by Ofcom, whose own investigation into the UK’s cloud infrastructure services market prompted the communications regulator to refer the sector over to the CMA, and by overseas trade bodies.

Among the latter is the non-profit Cloud Infrastructure Providers in Europe (CISPE) trade body, which published research in June 2023 that claimed Microsoft’s licensing tactics means European enterprises and public sector organisations are still being forced to pay billions of pounds extra every year to run software they already own in Microsoft Azure.

And, as detailed in the working paper, the CMA has been on the receiving end of similar accusations about Microsoft’s conduct during the evidence-gathering stage of its investigation.

“The majority of the concerns raised in submissions we have received relate to Microsoft,” said the CMA, in its working paper. “There are indicators that Microsoft has significant market power in cloud services compared to other software providers. As such, the potential for Microsoft’s licensing practices to have an adverse effect on competition is greater than in the case for other cloud providers.”

Weakening competition The CMA working paper said the Authority is “considering two related ways” that Microsoft’s actions might serve to weaken competition in the UK cloud infrastructure services market. “The first is that the practice of making software licences more expensive when used with rival cloud infrastructure compared to Microsoft’s Azure service may serve to raise rivals’ costs of supplying cloud infrastructure services,” said the working paper. “The second is that Microsoft’s licensing practices may have the effect of making a significant proportion of customer demand less contestable to rivals. Over the longer term this may weaken its rivals’ ability to acquire sufficient customers to benefit from scale advantages in supplying cloud infrastructure services, such as economies of scale, learning effects and/or network effects.” In a statement to Computer Weekly, a Microsoft spokesperson hit back at these assertions, and pointed to the financial results of both AWS and Google as proof its cloud pricing strategy is having no impact on their ability to compete. “Our licensing terms enable our customers and other cloud providers to run and offer Microsoft software on every cloud,” said the Microsoft statement. “While the licensing terms for hyperscaler providers Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud are different, Microsoft’s software is available in their clouds as well, and as recent earnings reports demonstrate, both continue to compete effectively and grow cloud revenue rapidly.” Even so, the CMA working paper said the evidence it has gathered to-date from users about how Microsoft’s pricing strategy effects their buying behaviours revealed a prevailing understanding that “most customers understand that using Microsoft software products is cheaper on Azure.” Furthermore, its research showed that: “The cost or ease and/or ability to use licenses are selection factors for many customers we spoke to, and some particularly consider the ability to make use of their existing investment in licenses in the their choice of cloud provider. “Existing skills and familiarity with the Microsoft ecosystem were also very important selection factors for many Azure customers we spoke to,” it said. The CMA then went on to confirm that its “emerging view” on the issue, based on feedback from Microsoft customers, is that the firm’s licensing practices “may affect customers’ choice of cloud provider, at least for running Microsoft workloads, and possibly more widely”. “Even for customers that would have chosen Azure due to their pre-existing use of Microsoft regardless of licensing terms, the licensing terms may still influence future decision-making and therefore potentially harm competition,” it said.