CMA slammed for excluding public sector from UK cloud market antitrust user research

The Competition and Market Authority (CMA) is coming under fire for banning public sector customers from participating in the research phase of its antitrust probe into Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft.

The UK competition watchdog is in the midst of an 18-month investigation into the UK cloud infrastructure services market, after communications regulator Ofcom raised concerns about the competitive practices of AWS and Microsoft in this sector.

As previously reported by Computer Weekly, the CMA published working papers and a user research report carried out by a company called Jigsaw on 23 May to provide cloud market stakeholders with an insight into how its investigation was progressing.

The report runs to 116 pages and, according to its authors, was compiled to “deepen the CMA’s understanding of UK cloud customers’ decision-making on their choice of public cloud infrastructure services, their multi-cloud and switching behaviour, and future use of these services”.

To achieve this, the CMA asked AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM and Oracle to provide Jigsaw with the names of “medium-to-large UK public cloud customers” so that it could interview “key decision-makers” within this business to better understand their cloud-buying strategies.

“CMA initially selected approximately 700 companies at random from the sample frame in order to screen and recruit a target of 60 respondents,” the Jigsaw report stated. “This comprised 140 companies chosen at random from each of these providers.

“Some contacts were then excluded by the CMA before recruitment began, as they were already involved in providing information to the CMA as part of the market investigation. The decision was also made by the CMA to exclude public sector organisations.”

Eyebrows raised The decision has raised eyebrows among UK cloud market stakeholders because of how heavily-used Amazon and Microsoft’s cloud technologies are in the public sector. Speaking to Computer Weekly, Mark Boost, CEO of UK-based cloud services provider Civo, said the CMA had made a mistake by choosing not to poll public sector cloud users in this research. “It’s a mistake to cut public sector organisations from this review, especially considering all the investment that the hyperscaler providers currently have in the public sector,” he said. “There are a lot of valid industry concerns that a monopoly is forming within this space. We’ve previously seen government departments locked away into multiple-year contracts for big tech services, and none of this seems to encourage a competitive playing field.” Nicky Stewart, former head of ICT at the UK government’s Cabinet Office, told Computer Weekly the CMA’s decision not to allow public sector bodies to participate in its user research does seem odd. “The public sector is one of the, if not the, largest consumers of public cloud services in the UK,” she said. “It also doesn’t make sense in the context of the CMA’s competitive landscape paper, which makes several points about public sector procurement, including recording stakeholder concerns about public sector procurement practices.”