CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

11 February 2025

A two-horse race? Competition concerns cloud AWS and Microsoft

In this week’s Computer Weekly, Microsoft and AWS don’t like it, but the UK competition watchdog says their hold on the cloud market is cause for concern. We talk to AutoTrader’s CEO about how to become a digital business. And we go behind the scenes at Zoom to see how AI will revolutionise the former lockdown success story. Read the issue now.

