CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

A two-horse race? Competition concerns cloud AWS and Microsoft
In this week’s Computer Weekly, Microsoft and AWS don’t like it, but the UK competition watchdog says their hold on the cloud market is cause for concern. We talk to AutoTrader’s CEO about how to become a digital business. And we go behind the scenes at Zoom to see how AI will revolutionise the former lockdown success story. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Digging into the CMA’s provisional take on AWS and Microsoft’s hold on UK cloud market
Amazon Web Services and Microsoft have not taken kindly to the Competition and Markets Authority’s suggestion that their dominant hold on the UK cloud market requires a targeted intervention
Interview: Digital tech fuels AutoTrader’s drive into the future
Led by a technology enthusiast, AutoTrader is on a digital journey that began when it decided to take a different route in 2007