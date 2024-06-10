AI firms can’t be trusted to voluntarily share risk information

Artificial intelligence (AI) companies cannot be relied on to voluntarily share information about system capabilities and risk, say current and former employees in open call for greater whistleblower protections.

During the second global AI Summit in Seoul, 16 companies signed the Frontier AI Safety Commitments, which is a voluntary set of measures for how they will safely develop the technology by, for example, assessing the risks posed by their models across every stage of the entire AI lifecycle, setting unacceptable risk thresholds to deal with the most severe threats, and providing public transparency over the whole risk assessment process.

Under one of the key voluntary commitments, the companies said they will also not develop or deploy AI systems if the risks cannot be sufficiently mitigated.

However, less than two weeks after the summit, a group of current and former workers from OpenAI, Anthropic and DeepMind – the first two of which signed the safety commitments in Seoul – have said the current voluntary arrangements will not be enough to ensure effective oversight of AI-developing companies.

They added that while the companies themselves, along with governments and other AI experts, have acknowledged the clear risks posed by the technology – which “range from the further entrenchment of existing inequalities, to manipulation and misinformation, to the loss of control of autonomous AI systems potentially resulting in human extinction” – the firms have “strong financial incentives” to avoid effective oversight.

“We do not believe bespoke structures of corporate governance are sufficient to change this,” they wrote in an open letter dated 4 June 2024.

“AI companies possess substantial non-public information about the capabilities and limitations of their systems, the adequacy of their protective measures, and the risk levels of different kinds of harm. However, they currently have only weak obligations to share some of this information with governments, and none with civil society. We do not think they can all be relied upon to share it voluntarily.”