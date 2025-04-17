Windstream, Ciena boost 400G network capacity in Southeast US

Optical services provider Windstream Wholesale has announced what it calls a significant infrastructure enhancement and network overbuild between Houston, Texas and Tallahassee, Florida.

Windstream Wholesale delivers customised wavelength and dark fibre offerings to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the US and Canada. It offers a suite of advanced communications services and fibre-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 US states, as well as managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities.

Windstream Wholesale is already taking service orders for the network expansion, which is designed to meet the surging demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity. It adds that the overbuild represents a strategic investment in the company’s infrastructure, reflecting a commitment to innovation and excellence in network services.

Utilising line systems from fellow optical systems provider Ciena, Windstream Wholesale said it’s now in a position whereby it can consider delivering increased capacity, enhanced service capabilities and improved network efficiency.

The collaboration with Ciena will also enable Windstream Wholesale to offer 400G services over diverse routes to customers today, as well as future 800G services along what it calls a unique Gulf route. Moreover, by enabling 400G service, Windstream Wholesale says its project not only offers diverse routes between Texas and the Southeast, but also allows Windstream Wholesale to support a growing customer base with robust, future-ready connectivity options.

Windstream Wholesale also believes the project lets it better accommodate diverse customer needs and strengthen service resilience. The integration of in-line Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer monitoring capabilities in Ciena’s Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) is designed to allow for quicker resolution of network issues, reducing downtime and improving the Windstream Wholesale commitment to service quality.

In addition, Ciena’s RLS allows Windstream Wholesale to provision express locations remotely integrating multiple ROADM segments, which the company sees as being able to reduce provisioning time and minimise truck rolls. By expanding capacity and enhancing service capabilities, Windstream Wholesale says it can provide top-tier networking services for enterprise and wholesale customers.

The use of Ciena’s RLS is also intended to provide the ability to gain operational efficiencies and cost effectiveness along the network route. It’s seen as a means to fewer required regeneration points along the route, with an efficiency that can create a better cost structure and therefore competitive rates for services.

“These enhancements allow us to optimise service costs and deliver superior connectivity along this vital route,” said Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale.

“Our collaboration with Ciena seamlessly complements our existing FLX/RLS network – including the Beach Route, our Florida-to-Atlanta buildout, and ongoing Texas projects – ensuring that we continue to provide reliable, advanced networking solutions. This not only optimises today’s network performance, but also positions us to provide for growing demand with innovative solutions.”

Kevin Sheehan, chief technology officer of the Americas at Ciena, added: “This collaboration with Windstream Wholesale is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in high-performance networking.

“By leveraging next-generation equipment, this infrastructure enhancement boosts network efficiency, scalability and cost effectiveness, allowing Windstream Wholesale to remain at the forefront during these periods of high growth.”