Nokia launches FWA devices, streamlines fibre connectivity

Despite its legacy in the mobile technology arena, Nokia has announced a raft of launches designed for the fixed broadband arena, adding 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) outdoor receiver and indoor gateway with Wi-Fi 7 to its growing portfolio of FWA broadband access products and fibre home connectivity with its Broadband Easy Connect product.

The expansion of the FWA portfolio is designed to meet what are described as the unique demands of the North American region and provide an opportunity to close connectivity gaps that still exist in many parts of North America. The offerings support a broad range of 4G and 5G bands, including Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

Assessing what the launch could mean, Jaimie Lenderman, research manager and principal analyst at Omdia, said: “The number of FWA subscribers in North America is projected to increase from 11.6 million in 2023 to 25 million by 2028. This growth is driven by the considerable advantages FWA offers in terms of cost-efficiency and rapid deployment, especially where wireline solutions are less feasible. However, challenges such as signal interference, limited range and reliance on line-of-sight conditions still impact the widespread adoption of FWA by operators.”

The company first introduced FWA outdoor receivers and indoor gateways with Wi-Fi 7 in October 2023, offering products designed to conserve radio capacity and improve service coverage. The expanded portfolio is designed to help advance 5G FWA services, connecting users across rural, suburban and urban environments in North America.

The Nokia FastMile 5G receiver features high-gain antennas (up to 10 dBi) in a design that can be self-installed by users on the outside of a window, wall, balcony or pole. With four-carrier aggregation and up to 300MHz of bandwidth, the 5G receiver maximises throughput in locations where signals may be weak.

The FastMile indoor 5G Gateway 12 is attributed with improving capacity and coverage “drastically” by up to 35%, using high gain antennas (up to 8 dBi) and eight receiver antennas. The gateway comes with up to 200MHz of spectrum support to enable high-speed broadband access over the 5G network. It also uses tri-band Wi-Fi 7 to extend 5G speeds throughout premises.

Explaining the reasons for the Broadband Easy Connect launch, Nokia said that as fibre deployments increase globally, operators face challenges in cost-effectively connecting subscribers with efficient processes, field quality and data accuracy are crucial for successful deployments. Yet Nokia added that over 30% of home connections are not executed to plan due to manual procedures, inaccurate data and tight schedules leading to multiple truck rolls. This inflates costs and prolongs connection times, significantly impacting total CAPEX.

Broadband Easy Connect comprises a subscription-based service designed to help streamline, simplify and accelerate the process of connecting premises to fibre. The service allows the control and management of the home fibre connection process from the initial user request to the final service activation. A subscription gives access to a cloud-based platform that helps automate the process of connecting users to the fibre network.

Workflow tools can be tailored to the operator’s needs and integrated into the IT environment, automating the processes associated with scheduling customer visits, dispatching engineers and verifying field operations.

The service also provides field engineers with access to a number of productivity tools such as ONT Easy Start and Optical Link Certifier, which provide automated service activation and end-to-end line testing. The cloud platform also allows field engineers to use artificial intelligence computer vision models to validate port assignment and ensure all passive components are installed properly.