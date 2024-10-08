HMS Networks boosts ICT standing with Peak-System acquisition

Industrial information and communications technology (ICT) firm HMS Networks has entered into a binding agreement with Dogawist-Investment to acquire 100% of the shares in Peak-System Technik, a German provider of industrial communications solutions.

Located in Darmstadt, Germany, Peak-System provides hardware, software and services for automotive and industrial communication, with an emphasis on expertise within automotive communications technologies such as controller area network (CAN) and local interconnect network (LIN).

The company employs about 50 people and has been offering its products globally since it started in 1999, with a corporate emphasis on network technologies used in the vehicle industry. This is achieved through the development and manufacture of “innovative” and scalable products. In addition to a product manufacturing and development base at its headquarters, the company also has a French subsidiary with an office in Maxéville.

Peak-System’s sales are distributed across the key industrial communication markets, with approximately 50% of sales in Europe, 25% in Asia, and 25% in the US.

Offering the strategic rationale for the deal, HMS believes the acquisition will strengthen its position within communications solutions for advanced engineering tools, testing and control in the automotive, medical and transportation industries, especially in the German market.

With over 1,200 people, HMS Networks AB offers solutions in industrial ICT. It develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and Intesis brands. Red Lion Controls has been part of the HMS Group since April 2024. HMS reported sales of SEK3.025bn in 2023.

HMS also sees several synergies between its Ixxat business unit and Peak-System as there is a lot of common expertise within automotive communications technologies – such as CAN, CAN FD, LIN, Flexray and Automotive Ethernet – but aimed at different applications and target groups. It expects this to result in “very good” opportunities for product development and sales for both companies.

“Peak-System’s extensive product portfolio and expertise expand our existing product offering in communications solutions for advanced engineering tools, testing and control in applications within automotive, medical and transportation,” said HMS Networks CEO Staffan Dahlström. “We also see excellent cross-selling opportunities, both geographically and technically. Our Ixxat brand and Peak-System already offer unique sets of software and hardware tools, and together, they will provide our customers with more options to solve their communications challenges. This is an exciting step for HMS and our Ixxat brand, and the entire HMS team are happy to welcome our new colleagues at Peak-System to HMS.”



