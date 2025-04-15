EU launches €104m call to advance European role in 6G

The European Commission (EC)-backed Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) has announced its fourth funding call to boost European leadership in the development of next-generation 6G mobile technologies.

Founded in 2021, the SNS JU is a public-private partnership that aims to facilitate and develop industrial leadership in Europe in 5G and 6G networks and services. The initiative has two main missions: fostering Europe’s technology sovereignty in 6G by implementing the related R&I programme, leading to the conception and standardisation around 2025; and boosting 5G deployment in Europe in view of developing digital lead markets, and enabling the digital and green transition of the economy and society.

The SNS JU also funds projects it believes will be able to shape a solid research and innovation (R&I) roadmap and deployment agenda by engaging a critical mass of European stakeholders and facilitating international cooperation on various 6G initiatives.

Since its creation, the SNS JU has already provided €500m to 80 projects with the mission of boosting European work on next-generation telecommunication technologies. The €104m funding call is designed to build on that momentum, reinforcing Europe’s ambition to lead the global race towards 6G.

It will open on 22 May 2025, with participants able to submit proposals until 18 September 2025. It’s the first to open under the SNS JU Research & Innovation (R&I) 2025 work programme, designed to advance European excellence in the development of the next generation of telecommunication services, with a reinforced focus on what it describes as “disruptive” 6G technologies.

The 2025 R&I Work Programme is also said to reflect the European Union’s commitment to not only keeping pace with global innovation in telecommunications, but also shaping standards and technologies, while ensuring European values are embedded in the design and operation of 6G networks.

This includes sustainability ambitions, ensuring that 6G technologies bring environmental and societal benefits. It has also been created to respond to recent EC priorities including realising the ambitions laid out in its February 2024 white paper, How to master Europe’s digital infrastructure needs.

The SNS JU aims to launch support for other large-scale pilots and trials throughout 2025, in sectors such as industry and manufacturing, media, transportation, emergency and safety services, and health. These are expected to be launched through a separate call later in the year.

“This Work Programme represents a crucial step in Europe’s journey towards 6G leadership,” said Erzsébet Fitori, SNS JU executive director. “By bringing together European vertical industries, academia and research institutions, we’re not just developing technology – we’re building Europe’s digital future with a focus on sustainability, security and societal impact.”

The winners of the third call for proposals, revealed in October 2024, saw 16 projects selected to receive funding for advancing next-generation communications networks and services. These projects aim to offer what are claimed to be breakthrough innovations, develop experimental platforms and conduct large-scale trials, driving “world-class” research and shaping the world’s digitally connected future.

Proposals came from 1,874 applicants across 33 European countries requesting grants totalling €863m, demonstrating, said SNS JU, the depth of beyond 5G/6G expertise across the region. The 16 selected projects will support 301 beneficiaries from 25 countries in developing and deploying next-generation network infrastructure, platforms and services.