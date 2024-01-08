British Library ransomware attack could cost up to £7m

The cost of rebuilding the British Library’s systems following the October Rhysida ransomware attack is likely to hit between £6m and £7m, dwarfing the £650,000 ransom demand and burning through approximately 40% of the organisation’s unallocated cash reserves.

According to the Financial Times, the British Library is liaising with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the government department to which it ultimately reports, but has not officially asked for financial assistance.

The newspaper claimed that a DCMS insider had told it that the institution – which holds hundreds of millions of works – would be expected to draw on its own financial reserves.

“The final costs of recovering from the recent cyber attack are still not confirmed. The British Library and its government sponsor, DCMS, remain in close and regular contact,” said a British Library spokesperson.

“The library always maintains its own financial reserve to help address unexpected issues and no bids for additional funding have been made at this stage,” they said.

The attack, which unfolded at the end of October 2023, saw the British Library’s website, online systems and services and on-site services knocked offline, causing widespread operational disruption.

It was confirmed to be a ransomware attack in mid-November, and a few days later, the emergent Rhysida ransomware group claimed responsibility and leaked some of the organisation’s internal human resources documents and threatening to auction more data.

The scope of the breach affecting the British Library subsequently widened, and the organisation confirmed at the end of November that the data stolen – which totalled 573GB comprising almost 500,000 files – did include the personal information of readers and visitors.