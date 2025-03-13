HMRC looks to upgrade SOC with advanced SIEM tech

His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is firming up plans to procure more security information and event management (SIEM) services as it seeks to enhance its existing Security Operations Centre (SOC) capabilities, according to a request for information (RFI) published this week.

As the UK’s tax authority, HMRC is tasked with upholding the integrity of the country’s financial systems and ensuring public trust. It serves a broad public sector customer base of more than five million businesses and 45 million individuals, and manages over £800bn every financial year. As such, it faces significant and sophisticated cyber security threats on a day-to-day basis.

“This RFI seeks solution and service related information that would be capable of enhancing HMRC’s SOC through the deployment of advanced technological tools and expertise,” the department said in a tender notice. “Ideal partners will demonstrate a clear technological roadmap aligned with HMRC’s strategic needs, show a commitment to effective communication, and provide flexible and scalable solutions.

“A strong focus on long-term collaboration is essential to meet our cyber security objectives, as outlined in the RFI documents, effectively safeguarding against the continuously changing global geopolitical and economic landscape.”

At their core, SIEM systems such as the one proposed for HMRC are data aggregation services that draw information from various sources, identify anomalies that could indicate cyber threats, and take action – such as generating alerts for SOC teams or activating other countermeasures. More advanced SIEM capabilities incorporate elements of user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR).