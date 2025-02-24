Public sector IT projects: stupendous incompetence or bad luck?

The litany of failed government IT projects is like a roll call of grievous misfortune and “stupendous incompetence”, as a House of Commons Public Accounts Committee once said, referring to an IT project slated to save £57m but which ended up costing £750m – sound familiar?

From the disastrous NHS National Programme for IT (NPfIT), which squandered an unforgivable £12.4bn of taxpayers’ money before the plug was pulled; GCHQ’s £41m budget to move its systems, which ended up costing more than £300m; and a lot more projects, the list of infamy just keeps growing.

Mother of all curses Why do so many government IT projects fail so spectacularly? Did someone in government break a dozen mirrors, walk under a ladder and shoot an albatross out of the sky, all on Friday the 13th? In a recent report, Government’s approach to technology suppliers: addressing the challenges, the National Audit Office (NAO) nailed several reasons why government digital ambition often takes a nosedive, recommending alternative approaches to ensure success. None of it will surprise channel companies who have worked in partnership with government departments. However, and somewhat ironically, the NAO report provides a roadmap of sorts for channel players to also step in and ensure it doesn’t happen again. The NAO cited the following reasons that government, at a general level, struggles with IT projects: There are not enough people with digital commercial skills in government. The government’s central digital function is not formally responsible for extensive engagement in digital procurement.

Procurement guidance does not address all the complexities of digital commercial issues. Greater departmental and external input on the more complex issues is needed.

Government needs to invest in capability to improve its understanding of digital markets, its technical expertise and how to partner more effectively with suppliers. At the departmental level, where most projects are launched, the NAO cited the following areas that need to be addressed: Departments do not make full use of their digital expertise for procurement.

Programme teams often hasten to award contracts because of pressure to deliver, including before fully understanding what is needed from a contract.

Approaches to contract design, which limit the flexibility for suppliers to use their expertise, can negatively impact successful digital delivery. Of course, many channel outfits are going to look at the cost of pitching and winning public sector business as too expensive. Frameworks such as G-Cloud makes it simpler but given the number of hoops a bidder must jump through they could end up feeling like it’s not worth it. Further, channel companies may question their expertise – for instance, they may have 80% of required skills, but lacking the other 20% feel like it’s a waste of time to pitch.

Diamond in the mud The answer to this issue, according to cloud security company Qualys, is partnership. Matt Middleton-Leal, managing director for Qualys EMEA North, says: “The solution for the channel is to work on partnerships and reach the public sector in a more collaborative way.” This has worked well for Qualys, which has several successful public sector healthcare projects under its belt. It means looking at public contracts that are out for tender, weighing up expertise and seeing which potential partners could fill the gaps and bring in their own expertise. Vendors may have a list of potential partners, or the channel can take the traditional route of contacts, industry associations, networking and events. There’s certainly strength in numbers and when galvanised with dedicated expertise and solid references a lucrative new contract door could certainly be prised open.

Crash and burn But how many channel operators will say, “No thanks, we’re not putting our hands in the fire”? It’s certainly understandable given the number of government IT projects crash and burn. But the key is to look closely at the reasons for failure and address them. Condensing all the points the NAO has made, the failures can be summed up in the phrase “poor planning”. If you were to cast a forensic eye over the £475m IT system for a purpose-built air traffic control centre that was delayed by six years while costs increased by £180m, or the trebling of a Ministry of Justice project from £146m to £447m that didn’t work properly years after the roll-out, you’d find all the reasons for failure wrapped up in “poor planning”. Sat Gainda, data and cloud, head of engineering (AWS) for Version 1, sheds some light: “Different government departments have different approaches to procurement – there are silos within departments, the people are looking internally and inwards to tick off their project KPIs, the scope is too big, there’s lack of accountability and budget’s aren’t accurate.” Gainda advises the importance of modelling and putting a governance team in place at the start of a project: “We model the project, do as much as possible upfront and track the modelling against KPIs. Then we can flag issues to a senior public sector project manager, such as a need to bring third-party experts on board, facilitate communication between siloed operations, highlight risks and the potential risks if nothing is done. “If we reach agreement with the client and are ready to go, we deploy a governance team from our side and propose a governance team from the client’s side. This ensures full responsibility taken by all involved. Cost governance is also very important because there can be hidden costs such as bandwidth with cloud management.”

Eyes tightly shut Problems typically arise when the client has little desire to look beyond its initial scope after meeting with service providers and vendors or resists the idea of overarching governance teams. As an example, look no further than the disastrous NPfIT project, which aimed to digitise patient records across the UK. Dubbed the world’s largest civil IT programme, the lack of adequate end user engagement, the absence of a phased change management approach, and underestimating the scale of the project was its death knell. Expected to cost £2.3bn over three years, it ended up hitting a whopping £12.4bn over 10 years. It’s unlikely many channel partners will be involved in a project of such magnitude. But other failures can also be steps to channel success. The calamitous NPfIT project illustrates the importance of spending time and resource on detailed modelling and developing detailed governance that covers all aspects of a project – from implementing networking hardware to developing user interfaces, establishing timelines for phased roll-outs and ensuring clear communications and demarcated responsibilities overseen by governance. As Gainda says: “If a project is complex and there is no overall governance, it will likely fail.” This was also underscored in a 2021 NAO cross-government report, The challenges in implementing digital change. The NAO said: “Responsibility for failure is nebulously collective and individual responsibility is, in practice, non-existent, which is not the way to run a big IT project.”

Tackling the problems The phrase “nebulously collective” is a poetic way of saying there was no one in full charge – at all. Looking retrospectively at the hall of shame, its clear that any public sector IT project needs ownership and governance at its heart, with responsibilities shared equally between providers and government. In short, those responsible for fiefdoms must look beyond their individual departments and towards the ultimate end goal. But this requires flexibility and a shift in thinking within the public sector. Armed with the credentials of hard-won expertise and robust references, channel players can certainly nudge public sector departments in this direction. Despite the many high-profile failures, there are successful government digital innovation IT projects such as the Home Office’s app for settling an EU citizen’s immigration status post-Brexit. This project was run by digital ID outfit WorldReach Software, which has an impressive track record in digital identity verification. You can put your vendor’s partner marketing programme on the likelihood that the company diplomatically insisted to the Home Office that it needs to defer to the experience of WorldReach before the project started. Ashish Devalekar, executive vice-president and head of Europe at Mphasis, makes a further important point and one that was likely a characteristic of the Home Office’s digital ID project: “Government players need to engage with technology suppliers well before issuing RFIs…for better scoping and realistic project timelines. They also need to create flexible procurement models and move away from rigid, one-size-fits-all contracts.” From the channel perspective, this is an ideal situation. From the public sector perspective, there’s the view that suppliers input ahead of an RFI will likely be slanted in their own favour, so whatever feedback the department receives won’t be entirely objective. This is understandable. For those who don’t fear treading where none have gone before, channel players could come in ahead of an RFI and provide an objective overview, but not insist on pitching for the business to show impartiality and build trust. Shortage of digital skills is also a perennial issue and an area in which channel players are well placed to address. Government IT workers are well-versed in mainframe technologies, data warehousing and other back-office technologies. But many want to meet career goals and personal skill development by broadening their experience into digital transformation technologies. For channel partners with the requisite expertise, skills transfer can be a bread-and-butter activity and one that not only increases significantly the likelihood of project success, but one that also cements a positive reputation within the public sector. Mark Combie, head of delivery at Sherwen Studios, also points to a wider, often overlooked issue: “Often, digital transformation projects [have] a specific endpoint in sight without anticipating the continual enhancement and focus that maintaining digital infrastructures requires long after the initial transformation is complete.”