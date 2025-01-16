NAO calls for ‘cross-government’ revamp of IT procurement to improve ‘big tech’ project outcomes

The National Audit Office (NAO) has issued a series of recommendations to address deficiencies it has identified in how the centre of government procures services from the “big tech” providers.

In its 55-page report, the public sector spending watchdog said the government stands to save significant amounts of time and money by improving how it engages with big technology suppliers, which are – in some cases – “bigger than governments themselves”.

Doing so will require the centre of government to learn from past mistakes made with large-scale digital transformation projects, which have “experienced decades of poor progress and billions of pounds in cost increases”.

In broad terms, the NAO is calling for the creation of a “cross-government sourcing strategy” where the commercial functions tasked with overseeing procurement work with organisations that have a role to play in setting the course of the government’s digital strategy.

“The Government Commercial Function [GCF] is a cross-government network of around 6,000 civil servants who support the procurement of goods and services for government … [and is] responsible for government’s overall commercial performance and providers strategic direction, guidance and develops capability,” the report stated.

“The Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO) is government’s centre of expertise in digital and data but has no formal responsibility for digital procurement.”

Out of the 6,000 people working within GCF, 15 are responsible for managing the relationships between the government and its largest tech suppliers, the report added.